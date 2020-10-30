Mike Tyson and Roy Jones unhappy with rules of exhibition bout

Triller

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are unhappy with the rules outlined for their forthcoming heavyweight exhibition clash on November 28th.

Sanctioned by the World Boxing Council, who will also score the contest, Tyson vs. Jones has been ordered to be fought over two-minute rounds.

Due to their age, Tyson being 54 and Jones at 51 years old, the WBC will not allow the boxing legends to compete longer than the stipulation.

At the recent press conference, both former world champions took a swipe at the 120-second fighting intervals.

“I’m not happy at all. That’s for women. Why are we doing two-minute rounds?” questioned Jones.

“We’re two of the best to do it. Two minutes doesn’t do anything for him or me.”

Tyson added: “I’m sure they have their reasons for doing it. But you know, women fight for two minutes.”

Despite the nature of the contest being played down in many circles, Tyson and Jones were having none of it when discussing the finer points.

MIKE TYSON vs ROY JONES JR.

Both are ready to go hell for leather with each other inside those ropes as they end two-year and a decade and a half absences from ring action.

Jones competed as recently as 2018 and went the full ten rounds. Whilst Tyson hasn’t fought since 2005 and last went past ten rounds way back in 1996.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ is looking forward to punching someone in the face again and has no fears of what Jones brings to the table.

“Mike Tyson is preparing to meet God, eventually. Before he does he has things he wants to accomplish. This exhibition is one of them,” he said.







A former multi-weight world ruler, Jones was pound for pound best in the world during the 1990s as Tyson struggled to impact after being incarcerated.

The best heavyweight of the 1980s, ‘Iron’ Mike, was a juggernaut in his day. Now, he aims to roll back the years as Jones bids to put the final nail of his career for good.

