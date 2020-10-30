Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. announce bad intentions for exhibition bout

Former heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are not playing ahead of their Pay Per View ‘Frontline Battle’ on November 28.

The pair discussed the fight at a press conference on Thursday, announcing bad intentions for their supposed exhibition.

“Listen, I don’t know what you are talking about. (That it’s) not a real fight,” said Tyson.

“You got Mike Tyson and Roy Jones. I’m coming to fight. I hope he’s coming to fight. That’s all you need to know.

“I’m ready to do this, and I’m feeling great. We’re ready to go to war.”

Jones added: “I am preparing as I prepare for any other fight. Because I am fighting the great Mike Tyson. How can you not prepare for that?

“I would be stupid not to spar when you are going to face the hardest puncher you are probably ever going to face in your life.

“Who goes into the ring with the great legendary Mike Tyson and thinks, alright, this is an exhibition?”

MIKE TYSON vs ROY JONES JR on BT

Mike Tyson’s highly anticipated return to the ring against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. will be shown live in the UK exclusively on BT Sport Box Office.

Tyson is the former undisputed heavyweight world champion and the youngest man ever to win a heavyweight world title. He will take on former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson is considered to be one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, having won his first nineteen professional bouts by knockout, and becoming the first heavyweight to unify the WBA, WBC and IBF titles in 1987.







His opponent, Roy Jones Jr., made history himself in 2003 when he won the WBA heavyweight belt. He became the first former middleweight champion to do so in 106 years.

The fight is the first event of a series of live sporting events produced under Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League. A next-generation sports venture that provides full support and infrastructure to the world’s greatest athletes.

Saturday 28th November will be an action-packed night for boxing fans, kicking off with a BT Sport Fight Night headlined by Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce.

It’s available for BT Sport subscribers. Dubois vs. Jones will be followed by the highly anticipated return of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr on BT Sport Box Office.