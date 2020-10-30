Jack Rafferty v Tom Hill: British bout rescheduled for November 11

The British battle between Jack Rafferty and Tom Hill has been rescheduled for the upcoming MTK Fight Night event on Wednesday 11 November.

The show takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

It sees Rafferty (12-0, 7 KOs) and Hill (9-1, 2 KOs) finally square off, after the bout was forced to be postponed earlier this month due to a positive COVID-19 test for Hill.

Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re delighted to reschedule this fantastic fight between Jack Rafferty and Tom Hill for our stacked MTK Fight Night event on Wednesday 11 November.

“It was a huge shame when the fight couldn’t take place on our October 18 event, but thankfully we haven’t had to wait long for it to be re-booked, and it’s a testament to both men for their willingness to jump back in so soon after the original date.

“It’s the latest addition to what is already a tremendous bill full of talented stars, and we can’t wait to see it all unfold next month.”

The card on November 11 features a superb main event, as British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion Lee McGregor challenges Karim Guerfi for the EBU bantamweight title.

Elsewhere, Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Macaulay McGowan for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title, Paddy Donovan takes on Jumanne Camero, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut, and Jack Martin faces Inder Bassi. The fight between Sultan Zaurbek and Jeff Ofori has been forced to be cancelled after Ofori withdrew due to injury.