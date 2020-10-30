Floyd Mayweather instrumental in bringing Pay Per View event to UK fans

Showtime

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was an instrumental cog in the wheel that brought a high-profile Pay Per View event to the United Kingdom.

Mayweather was the one pushing to make sure protege Gervonta Davis featured on British soil in his PPV debut.

The 43-year-old promoter had promised something for the UK contingent and delivered with aplomb as Channel 5 picked up the rights.

I told the UK fans that I had a treat. Happy Halloween! I can’t wait to bring Gervonta Davis over there for a massive boxing event,” said Mayweather.

Caj Sohal, Head of Sports for Channel 5, was delighted to agree with Mayweather Promotions and CBS.

“We at Channel 5 are so proud to present one of the fights of the year in partnership with our ViacomCBS colleagues at SHOWTIME.

“This latest matchup is testament to our commitment as a broadcaster to bring the British public world-class boxing live and free,”

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, didn’t mince his words when declaring who was responsible for the deal.

“All the UK fans can thank Floyd Mayweather!” – he pointed out.

In further information released after the agreement happened late on Thursday, Channel 5 outlined the details.

“Channel 5 will air the WBA Super Featherweight, and WBA Lightweight world titles fight between three-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz.

“The boxers will square off for the world titles live from Texas, USA.

“The event will begin on Channel 5 on 1st November at 2 am GMT Sunday. The main event fighters anticipated making the walk just before 4 am GMT.

“The action-packed card will start with a 10 round super lightweight bout between Regis Prograis & Juan Heraldez. Then by a WBA Super Lightweight world title fight between undefeated Mario Barrios & Ryan Karl.

“Also, in the PPV TV opener, we have an IBF lightweight eliminator between Isaac Cruz and Diego Magdaleno.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER / CHANNEL 5

Stephen Espinoza, President, Showtime Sports, and Event Programming, added: “We are proud to partner with Channel 5.

“To deliver this great event to the legions of passionate boxing fans across the UK.

“This is a prime opportunity to work with a corporate partner to distribute high-impact sports content across our global platforms.

“Saturday night’s card has intriguing fights. The main event is one of the most anticipated matchups of the year.

“We have a boxer with one of the sport’s highest knockout ratios in “Tank” Davis facing one of the busiest. Plus, one of the highest pressure fighters in the sport in Leo Santa Cruz.







“The UK boxing fans deserved an outlet to watch this exciting fight card live. Thanks to Channel 5, they will be able to do so.”

Channel 5 has been one of the leading terrestrial broadcasters in the UK of late, having a deal in place with Hennessy Sports.

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and two-time IBO super-middleweight title-holder Chris Eubank Jr. have both featured on the platform in recent years.

Big-time USA boxing is back in the UK!

The fight will also be made available on Channel 5’s streaming service My5 from 9 am Sunday morning. As well as on ViacomCBS-owned Pluto TV in the UK.

