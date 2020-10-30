Derek Chisora scales as a ghost, massively out-weighs Oleksandr Usyk

Mark Robinson

Derek Chisora turned up for his weigh-in ceremony with Oleksandr Usyk considerably paler as the former world heavyweight title challenger scaled big.

The boxer is formerly known as ‘Del Boy,’ had his new ‘WAR’ moniker painted on his chest as Chisora got into the spirit of Halloween.

As Usyk attempted to bulk-up for his second clash in the top division, the Ukrainian only managed to hit 217 pounds.

On the other hand, Chisora weighed a whopping 255 pounds. The Briton will have a huge weight advantage when the first bell goes.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the formalities, Chisora has switched from embracing Usyk on Thursday at the final presser to wanting to knock his block off.

“Today is wartime, it’s fight time,” Chisora told Adam Smith, Sky Sports Head of Boxing.

“So I am going to war. Don’t miss it,” he added.

🎥 Another angle 😳 This is going to be 🧨 #UsykChisora pic.twitter.com/Jk3WS9cBtY — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) October 30, 2020

On what fans can expect on Sky Sports Box Office, Chisora stated: “You’ll be very surprised at what is going to happen in that ring.

“Either we knock him out, or he’s going to quit on his stool. That’s what we are going for.”

Usyk, obviously, is ‘very feel’ ahead of what is a defining night for his run in the sport’s biggest and most lucrative weight class.







OLEKSANDR USYK vs DEREK CHISORA

Usyk vs. Chisora tops a huge night of action. Lee Selby (28-2, 9 KOs) and George Kambosos Jr (18-0, 10 KOs) meet in an IBF lightweight title Final Eliminator.

Heavyweight fan favorite Dave Allen (18-5-2, 15 KOs) returns. Hartlepool’s Savannah Marshall (8-0, 6 KOs) takes on Glasgow’s Hannah Rankin (9-4, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBO Middleweight World Title.

Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy (16-2, 8 KOs) meets Belgium’s Bilal Laggoune (25-1-2, 14 KOs) for the vacant European Cruiserweight Title.

Amy Timlin (4-0) faces Carly Skelly (3-0) for the vacant Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Title.

All the action happens on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

