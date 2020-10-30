Farcical UK events as Dave Allen and Christopher Lovejoy FAIL to weigh-in

Mark Robinson

Dave Allen and Christopher Lovejoy have failed to weigh-in ahead of their scheduled heavyweight bout on the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Derek Chisora Pay Per View.

Firstly, WBN understands that the contest is now unlikely to happen, with reports Lovejoy has pulled out of the fight filling the Matchroom bubble.

Secondly, a full explanation is expected from promoter Eddie Hearn shortly. It’s believed Hearn is frantically looking for a late replacement opponent.

The Allen vs. Lovejoy encounter had sparked the most interest on the PPV undercard, and a mass of bets was waged with UK bookmakers.

Activity from online betting was largely due to the record held by Lovejoy. The American is 19-0 with 17 first-round KO’s and has never been past the third round.

CHRISTOPHER LOVEJOY

Lovejoy also hasn’t fought anyone of note and has largely dined out on Mexican also-rans in a career only fought in that country.

Whether Hearn can convince Lovejoy to make a u-turn is doubtful. Allen’s place on the Sky Sports Box Office show is now in serious jeopardy.

On the eve of the heavyweight co-feature, a contract dispute was made public between Allen’s handler Hearn and Don King, who represents Lovejoy.

It seems this disagreement could have escalated and resulted in King pulling his man at the last minute.

Allen now faces being dropped from the whole show through no fault of his own.

PRESERVATION

If true, King’s move is a stroke of genius, as far as Lovejoy’s profile is concerned. The exposure received by an undefeated unknown quantity is priceless.

A mass of controversy had already been caused by the fact the World Boxing Association ranked Lovejoy despite fighting a series of no-hopers.

From all nineteen of his knockouts, Lovejoy’s victims had only amassed 57 wins between them.







Despite this fact, WBA President Gilberto Mendoza rated who could be the worst world-ranked heavyweight of all time.

Saturday night was going to be Lovejoy’s chance to prove it against Allen. Going into the fight, the 36-year-old was a massive underdog despite his deceptive C.V.

We will now have to wait a little longer for Lovejoy’s exposure as King prolongs the inevitable by preserving his man’s shocking record that much further.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.