Of the four biggest blockbuster fights for 2021, only one is at heavyweight

World Boxing News lists the four biggest bouts for 2021 from super-lightweight to heavyweight as the sport continues to look for ways to evolve.

Boxing fans could be in for a treat over the next year, with the sport littered with some potentially blockbusting match-ups.

While it is sometimes tough to get all the different parties to align, that factor doesn’t stop fans dreaming of seeing the sport’s top stars go toe-to-toe.

Read on as we look at four big boxing fights we would like to see made over the next twelve months.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua – Heavyweight

There has been plenty of talk of Fury facing Deontay Wilder for the third time. But the contest most fans want to see is a heavyweight title unification fight with Anthony Joshua.

Fury was heavily bet on his return meeting with Wilder earlier this year. He dominated the bout to win by TKO in the seventh round.

The Gypsy King has nothing to prove by facing Wilder for the third time. A clash with Joshua is what most boxing fans are craving.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Welterweight

The welterweight division is awash with talent, with Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman, and Shawn Porter presenting viable options for money-making fights.

However, a clash between Spence Jr and Crawford is a match-up that can be one of the best bouts of the past few years.

Both fighters have claims to be rated as the best ‘pound-for-pound’ boxers in the world. There is no better way to settle that argument than in the ring.

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez – Super-lightweight

Taylor currently holds the WBA and IBF light welterweight titles, while Ramirez is the WBC and WBO champion.

On that basis, neither fighter can truly claim to be king of the division until they have settled the argument inside the ropes.

The pair must first safely navigate mandatory defences of their titles. But promoters have already confirmed that this is a match that will be made.







Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III – Middle/Super-Middle

There have already been two stunning fights between Golovkin and Alvarez, but fans remain desperate to see a third.

Their first meeting in 2017 ended in a draw before Alvarez took a controversial majority decision the following year.

Alvarez was set to face Billy Joe Saunders, but the third meeting with Golovkin is more likely to happen.

