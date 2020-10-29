Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz finds a late, late, FREE UK TV home

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz has finally found a home on UK television after negotiations with the major networks fell flat with Mayweather Promotions.

Sky Sports and BT Sport are both being very selective during the pandemic on what events they pick up. Therefore, it’s been left to the likes of FITE TV to pick up the pieces.

Now, enter another with the addition of Channel 5. The terrestrial British TV station has thrown its hat into the ring for future rights.

UK fans were in danger of missing out completely on a Pay Per View showcase, which is available in the United States for $75.

The British fraternity will be able to watch for free in the early hours of Sunday at 2 am.

Trained by Floyd Mayweather for camp spells, Gervonta Davis aims to become a huge PPV star stateside.

Mayweather has no doubts about his man being ready despite weight rumors.

“Gervonta and I talked about making the weight earlier for this fight. He came to Las Vegas to do a 12-week training camp, and so far, everything has been great.

“He’s been focused and working extremely hard,” pointed out Mayweather.

“Gervonta Davis cannot overlook Leo Santa Cruz. Leo has won titles in four divisions, so he can clearly fight. You don’t know what kind of Leo you’ll get.

“Leo might come out on his toes and boxing. That’s why we have to keep giving Gervonta different looks in sparring.

“Gervonta is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. He has the equalizer that can completely change a fight in one moment.

“He can put you to sleep with either hand,” he added.

GERVONTA DAVIS on SHOWTIME PPV

Showtime President of Sports and Event Programming, Stephen Espinoza, is obviously expecting fireworks.

“We continue with the tradition of offering boxing fans the best matchups in the hottest divisions, pitting the best versus the best,” said Espinoza.

“Tank Davis facing Leo Santa Cruz is one of the most exciting matchups of the year. You have a young, hungry star with devastating power in Davis and an experienced and absolutely relentless four-division champ looking to conquer a title in a fifth division.

“This is the type of matchup boxing fans have waited the entire year to watch. Two superstars in their toughest matchup to date battling for titles in two weight divisions at the same time.”







“Gervonta Davis is the most exciting fighter in the sport, and he’s set to headline his first pay-per-view card and set the world on fire,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

“He’s up against an experienced, four-division world champion in Leo Santa Cruz, who is looking to take him down and hand him his first L on October 31.”

