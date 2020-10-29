George Kambosos Jr. now a betting favorite over ex-champ Lee Selby

Just days away from the biggest fight of his career, George Kambosos Jr. (18-0, 10 KOs), of Sydney, Australia, has now been firmly ensconced as the betting favorite over Lee Selby, (28-2, 9 KOs), of Barry, Wales in their highly anticipated IBF World Lightweight Title Final Eliminator set for this Saturday, October 31 at The SSE Arena, Wembley and live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

The event, promoted by Matchroom Boxing, is headlined by a Heavyweight battle between Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora.

The winner will become Mandatory Challenger for the newly-crowned Lightweight King Teofimo Lopez following his win over Vasiliy Lomachenko on October 17 in Las Vegas, NV.

In recent days, the betting odds have flipped with the UK and US sports books having Kambosos as a -125 favorite including at Saturday night’s sponsor, BetFred after opening as a +150 underdog.

Said Kambosos, “From day one I have felt that I am the favorite. I don’t pay attention to the betting odds. I have a job to do on October 31st and that’s to beat Lee Selby.”

Promoted by DiBella Entertainment, Kambosos is managed by Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors.

Said Peter Kahn, “Betting on sports is all about line value. Traditionally, the oddsmakers gauge the public interest in a fight and then set the line accordingly.

Fans will bet with their hearts, sharps will bet with their minds. After Lee Selby opened as a betting favorite, the odds have had a dramatic shift in Kambosos’ favor and will most likely continue that trend up until the opening bell “