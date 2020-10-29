Bomber is back: Deontay Wilder breaks two-month social media silence

@bronzebomber

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is back on social media following a two-month break from posting anything whatsoever.

Fans were worried about whether Wilder would return to any platform after ignoring questions regarding a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury.

Fury walked away from the contracted clash when an apparent deadline for a deal elapsed. ‘The Gypsy King’ is now planning a return to the UK on December 5th.

It’s currently unknown what lies ahead with Wilder after the American decided against opening up earlier this month.

Since August, his only activity has been to plug this weekend’s make or break Pay Per View clash featuring Gervonta Davis.

Associated with the same advisor in Al Haymon, Davis and Wilder are effectively team-mates. This gives ‘The Bronze Bomber’ an extra incentive to help out.

Davis faces his PPV D-Day, alongside promoter Floyd Mayweather. The pair have worked for five years to get to this point.

Mayweather wants to build Davis to the levels he achieved during his career. The five-weight champ has been pounding his own channels to get the message across to purchase the SHOWTIME PPV event.

As for Wilder, his career is currently in a stalled mode until movement comes on a potential opponent in the United States.

DEONTAY WILDER – WBC CHALLENGER

The World Boxing Council exclusively told WBN earlier this week that Fury does not yet intend to defend his WBC title.

This means Wilder could be next in line over the coming months as the contracted and agreed challenger.

“The World Boxing Council has not received any sanction request from Tyson Fury. Therefore, we cannot comment on any speculations (regarding a possible voluntary request),” Sulaiman exclusively told World Boxing News.







Despite Sulaiman’s words, Wilder is certainly in no position to deny Fury a run-out while they negotiate what happens next.

If the WBC does make a ruling that Fury must defend against Wilder next, this means bad news for Anthony Joshua. A planned two-fight deal with Fury would have to be put on hold.

More will be revealed once Wilder announces his intentions and goes a hell of a lot further than plugging a Floyd Mayweather promotion.

