OPINION: Pay Per View during an economic pandemic crisis? – No thanks

Pay Per View boxing can be a polarizing subject at times. Many are furious at having to pay extra on their already costly subscriptions to see some of the biggest or even mediocre fights on the planet.

But when semi-decent bouts are placed on PPV during a worldwide health and economic crisis in the midst of a pandemic, it stings that much more.

This weekend sees the paid platform ramped up to its hilt on both sides of the Atlantic.

In the UK, punters are expected to pay $25 to watch Oleksandr Usyk, an unproven heavyweight, taking on perennial also-ran Derek Chisora. The latter being a domestic contender with nine losses on his record.

Then, if you are based in the United States, the price triples to $75 for a PPV DEBUT as Floyd Mayweather’s hope Gervonta Davis bids to go from packing out arenas to selling out living rooms, just like his mentor.

Both charges are abhorrent in the current climate; it has to be said.

In Britain, children are going hungry as parents struggle to deal with a lack of government back-up. It’s one of the worst recessions ever seen in any lifetime.

Mass unemployment is helped by only a 67% subsidy to low-income workers, although this doesn’t stop the Pay Per View wheel from turning.

If a pandemic cannot do it, certainly nothing else can.

To stick the knife in – even more, there are four PPV’s lined up in the UK over the next six weeks. A nice Christmas present for the most loyal boxing fans in the world.

Stateside, ESPN has led the way in dropping their extra charges during a coronavirus outbreak that has killed over one million people so far.

NO TO PAY PER VIEW

One of the best events of recent times was free-to-air as Teofimo Lopez came of age to slay the myth that is Vasyl Lomachenko’s invincibility.

Top Rank promoter has since blasted all those who expect fans to pay during an unprecedented time that required at least some compassion.







Showtime is plowing ahead with their plans as Floyd Mayweather ramps up his social media activity to secure the most purchases possible.

Mayweather is up to five or six tweets a day, something unseen by the five-weight world champion at any time on the platform.

‘Money’ is certainty going for it when it comes to Gervonta Davis, whom he believes can be the next big earner in the sport to follow his lead.

Maybe he could have waited another year to begin that journey?

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is one of the top-visited boxing news websites in the world. Phil Jay is an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay