Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. UK TV PPV details confirmed, no price yet

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. UK PPV details is released today as their exhibition bout finds a home on British TV – for a price to be confirmed.

Tyson’s highly anticipated return to the ring against fellow legend Jones Jr. will be shown live in the UK exclusively on BT Sport Box Office.

Saturday 28th November will now be a massive night of heavyweight boxing with Dubois v Joyce available to BT Sport subscribers, followed by Tyson v Jones Jr.

Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight world champion and the youngest man ever to win a heavyweight world title, will take on former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr.

The exhibition match, presented by Triller, will take place in LA with a YouTuber facing former NBA star Nate Robinson. Plus, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernon and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter.

Those three contests will build-up to Tyson v Jones Jr.

Tyson remains one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, having won his first nineteen professional bouts by knockout. He became the first heavyweight to unify the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles in 1987.

His opponent, Roy Jones Jr., made history himself in 2003. RJJ won the WBA heavyweight belt, becoming the first former middleweight champion to do so in 106 years.

MIKE TYSON vs. ROY JONES JR.

BT Sport will live stream the Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr. press conference on Thursday 29th October at 6 pm on the BT Sport YouTube channel.

The press conference will allow media to interview both the former heavyweight world champions on their upcoming fight with Jake Paul and Nate Robinson also scheduled to appear.

The fight is the first event of a series of live sporting events produced under Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League, a next-generation sports venture that provides full support and infrastructure to the world’s greatest athletes.







With Tyson vs. Jones done and dusted, Saturday the 28th November promises to be an action-packed night for boxing fans.

It all kicks off with a BT Sport Fight Night headlined by Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce. Available for BT Sport subscribers.

Dubois vs. Joyce will set-up the highly anticipated return of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr on BT Sport Box Office.

Pricing details will follow.

