DAZN make Joshua vs Pulev available worldwide for £1.99, but NOT in UK

Anthony Joshua will branch out to over 200 markets this December for the small price of £1.99 per month as streaming service DAZN goes global.

Despite advertising the move in a currency of British pounds, DAZN will not allow UK fans to watch the fight in their territory.

If UK fans want to watch the heavyweight title clash, they have to fork our £25 on Sky Sports Box Office.

In a press release outlining the move, DAZN revealed that Luke Campbell’s challenge against Ryan Garcia would be included, though.

They said: “DAZN, the leading global sports streaming service, will expand to more than 200 countries and territories beginning Dec. 1.

“The platform will debut with back-to-back weekends featuring boxing events with international appeal.

“On Saturday, Dec. 5, budding lightweight American star Ryan Garcia takes on the battle-tested Brit and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell.

“On Saturday, Dec. 12, unified heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua OBE will defend his world titles against Bulgarian mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (*Garcia vs. Campbell not available on DAZN in Poland. Joshua vs. Pulev not available on DAZN in the UK or Ireland).

“To maximize the international audience across North America and Europe*, the main events for both fights will start around midnight GMT/7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.”

As for pricing, DAZN is keen to hit the ground running, so it will offer subscribers a rock bottom price to sign up.

“The initial monthly price point for new markets will be £1.99 or less,” DAZN added.

After a bedding-in period, pricing will then switch to a longer-term higher fee.

DAZN EVP Joseph Markowski was excited about the developments, which were supposed to happen in May but were delayed due to the pandemic.

“From the UK to Mexico to Australia, we’ve seen an encouraging level of interest in our key events since first launching in 2016,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to introducing the platform around the world this December with an exciting schedule of fights.”

DAZN – MATCHROOM USA

For the £1.99 fee, UK fans will have access to plenty of action, just not what Matchroom Boxing has agreed to keep on the Sky Sports and Sky Sports Box Office network.

Not much will change, only what DAZN has rights to through Matchroom USA.

The UK market should get access to all the Golden Boy shows, though. Hence the Garcia vs. Campbell being included this time around.

Golden Boy star Canelo Alvarez, the current pound for pound king, would be a welcome addition to British homes for that kind of small price.







The information concluded: “At launch, DAZN’s global platform will feature world championship boxing events. As well as an ever-growing archive of classic fights, athlete features.

“And a slate of original programming including 40 DAYS, Saturday Fight Live, and ONE NIGHT.

“Furthermore, additional sports and programming will be added beginning in 2021.”

The DAZN app will be available globally on most internet-connected devices. Including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and living room devices such as smart TVs, streaming sticks, and game consoles. For more information, visit www.DAZN.com.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.