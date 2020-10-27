EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury yet to request WBC sanction for title defense

Mikey Williams

World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has not yet requested a defense of his title, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed to WBN.

Firstly, asked by World Boxing News on Tuesday whether Fury will put his green and gold belt on the line in December, Sulaiman was unable to comment due to a lack of action.

Fury and promoter Frank Warren are yet to contact the WBC regarding any possible fight against a voluntary opponent.

The Royal Albert Hall hosts Fury’s homecoming on December 5th. The event will represent England’s first appearance for ‘The Gypsy King’ in two and a half years.

Following the apparent collapse of a trilogy battle with Deontay Wilder, Fury stated his intentions to move on.

WBN immediately speculated as to whether Fury would be able to do so.

Wilder was the stipulated challenger with the WBC as a rematch contract existed. Should the American protest the move, Fury may have to compete in a non-title bout.

At present, the WBC has nothing to report on the situation, apart from the fact Fury has not contacted them to put the feelers out on a voluntary.

“The World Boxing Council has not received any sanction request from Tyson Fury.

“Therefore, we cannot comment on any speculations (regarding a possible voluntary request),” Sulaiman exclusively told WBN.

So, what if Fury does ask to defend his crown? – Who would he face?

Those in the Top 15 of the WBC Rankings are eligible. At present, six fighters are available.

Here’s the current voluntary list below:

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL TOP 15 (October 2020)

CHAMPION: Tyson Fury

Interim Champion: Alexander Povetkin

1. Deontay Wilder – Out.

2. Oleksandr Usyk – Fighting Derek Chisora on Oct 31.

3. Luis Ortiz – Fighting Alexander Flores.

4. Andy Ruiz Jr. – Fight scheduled.

5. Dillian Whyte – Fighting Alexander Povetkin.

6. Joseph Parker – Fighting Junior Fa.

7. Daniel Dubois – Fighting Joe Joyce.

8. Oscar Rivas – AVAILABLE.

9. Filip Hrgovic – AVAILABLE.

10. Michael Hunter – AVAILABLE.

11. Joe Joyce – Fighting Daniel Dubois.

12. Dereck Chisora – Fighting Oleksandr Usyk.

13. Charles Martin – AVAILABLE.

14. Efe Ajagba – AVAILABLE.

15. Agit Kabayel – AVAILABLE.







MOST LIKELY FROM AVAILABLE

1. Martin.

2. Kabayel.

3. Rivas.

4. Hunter.

5. Ejagba.

6. Hrgovic.

Time will tell if any get the nod. For my money, it won’t be any of those listed above.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.