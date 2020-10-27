Thompson Boxing reshuffled 3.2.1 card to air November 1st

Thompson Boxing Promotions had some unforeseen changes occur to its next edition of 3.2.1 Boxing but will still feature three exciting-and-compelling bouts.

The free stream will air live on Sunday, November 1st, 2020, on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages. 3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

Originally the main event was set to be Michael “The West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (14-1, 10 KOs), of Midland, TX, taking on Manuel “La Tormenta” Mendez (16-7-3, 11 KOs), but an outside of the ring accident has removed Mendez from the bout.

The new 8-round main event will be a battle of undefeated lightweights as Israel “Bad Ways” Mercado (8-0, 7 KOs), faces Mike Sanchez (6-0-1, 2 KOs), of Colton, Ca, in a bout in which someone’s “O” must go.

Mercado, who defeated Adrian Valdovinos (6-1-1, 5 KOs) in the Top Rank Summer Series, is looking to make a statement in this upcoming bout.

“I have worked my whole life to be showcased in a main event and now the opportunity is here,” said Mercado. “I have been training very hard and I am extremely focused on winning this bout and win impressively. As always, I’ll be gunning for a knockout. It’s go time!”

Sanchez, an undefeated southpaw, received a draw against Eric Mondragon (3-0-1, 2 KOs) in his last bout, but defeated Diego Elizondo, in Elizondo’s hometown of Reno, Nevada, last year.

“I am ready to let my hands go and put on a good show for Thompson Boxing,” said Sanchez. “People will talking about me after this fight. I haven’t had any easy fights and the road that I have been on has prepared me for my battle with Mercado.”

In the 6-round co-feature, welterweight Esteban “Stone Hands” Munoz (2-1, 2 KO), of San Bernardino, CA, takes on McArio DelCastillo (0-3), of Santa Monica, Ca.

Originally, Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (7-0, 3 KO) was set to face Louis Hernandez (8-0-1, 6 KOs), but Brewart was removed from the card due to an illness unrelated to COVID-19.

The opening bout will be a four-round super bantamweight fight as Szel Martinez (pro debut) will face Lazaro Vargas (pro debut) of Indio, CA, in a fight that promises to be explosive.

“Unforeseen events prevented us from having Michael on our main event, but we’re still putting together a solid card,” said promoter Ken Thompson. “Israel Mercado vs. Mike Sanchez promises to be and all-action battle, and the other two bouts will be great opportunities for the young fighters to showcase themselves.”

“We are ready for another installment of our 3.2.1 Boxing series,” said Alex Camponovo, Thompson Boxing’s general manager and creator of 3.2.1 Boxing. “We had to work hard to get this card put together, but we have a solid show with a tremendous main event. I expect everyone tuning in will be happy with the action inside the ring.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer, while Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.