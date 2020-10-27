Showtime releases Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz music video

SHOWTIME Sports released a new fight video in advance of the battle for championships in two weight divisions between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz on Saturday, October 31, live on SHOWTIME PPV from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The music video, set to Washington D.C. rapper Chaz French’s inspirational single Can’t Stop Us, is paired with some of the iconic sights and sounds from the careers of Davis and Santa Cruz that have led the two prizefighters to this critical moment of their careers.

Similar to both Baltimore’s Davis and Los Angeles’ Santa Cruz, Chaz French is a rising talent who overcame seemingly insurmountable odds to reach a high-level of success in his craft.

The 28-year-old French survived a near-fatal car accident and homelessness on his way to becoming a highly motivated and skillful rapper signed to Motown Records.

Three-time world champion “Tank” Davis and four-division world champion “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz will square off in a Halloween thriller for the WBA Super Featherweight and WBA Lightweight Championships live on SHOWTIME PPV Saturday, October 31 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m.

PT in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The four-fight pay-per-view card will be the first major boxing event with fans in attendance since COVID-19 forced a halt to U.S. sports in March.