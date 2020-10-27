Floyd Mayweather – Fighter of the Decade 2010-2020 Award in production

The WBN Fighter of the Decade Award claimed by Floyd Mayweather between January 1st, 2010, and January 1st, 2020, is in the pipeline.

Mayweather took the trophy by a solid and animous verdict for his considerable achievements in smashing Pay Per View records out of the ballpark.

From the beginning of the 2010s, Mayweather was vying with Manny Pacquiao for the number one spot in the Pound for Pound Rankings.

A win over Juan Manuel Marquez in September 2019, and a convincing one at that, had put Mayweather on top.

Pacquiao came back with resounding wins all the way up to 154 pounds. Mayweather then had work to do.

Back-to-back losses for Pacquiao in 2012 left Mayweather out on his own, though. The pair then met in 2015. We all know how that went.

A record-breaking night on May 2nd of 2015 will be hard to beat for any future event as Mayweather secured his place in history.

Two years later, Mayweather had the audacity to end his retirement. Subsequently, he almost beat an unbelievable mark of 4.6m sales.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER FIVE YEARS

Arguments that Floyd Mayweather only fought half the decade are neither here nor there, as what he did achieve in those five years trumped everyone.

Earnings of almost one billion dollars are a testament to that fact. There was really no other choice for the Fighter of the Decade.

Pacquiao, Mayweather’s closest rival in the bidding, had suffered too many losses to win back-to-back accolades. The Filipino Senator already held the honor for 2000-2010.

World Boxing News has already made plans to head to the Mayweather Gym in May of 2021. A presentation of the Award is on the horizon.

Manufactured by Gaudio Awards, a top UK company behind the Brit Awards and Masterchef UK trophy to name but two, an exceptional bespoke prize is in production for the ‘Money’ Man.

Put together using polished, engraved, and brushed aluminum, the WBN Fighter of the Decade Award is close to being officially revealed.

Furthermore, we look forward to presenting the Award next year.

