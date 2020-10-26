Serhii Bohachuk knockout a ratings hit on Grupo SIPSE TV

Lina Baker

Undefeated Knockout Artist Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (18-0, 18 KOs), fighting on Friday, September 25 posted huge viewership numbers defending his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title on Grupo SIPSE TV.

His sixth-round knockout of Alejandro Davila, (21-2-2, 8 KOs) was broadcast from the network’s studios ‘behind closed doors’ in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico.

Said Mario Abraham of local promoter Max Boxing, “Bohachuk vs. Davila garnered one of the highest-rated shows in the history of Grupo SIPSE TV.

“are very happy with this high rating and look forward to Bohachuk coming back in the future.”

Bohachuk is promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions and Ural Boxing Promotions in addition to being trained by the renowned Manny Robles at his Legends Boxing Academy in Norwalk, CA.

The super welterweight power puncher is rated #8 by the IBF and #9 by the WBC.

“Serhii was very busy before the fight doing a wealth of publicity, particularly with the Mexican press.

“Fight fans in Mexico were very excited to see him fight and he entertained them with a dominant performance, stopping Davila in the sixth round,” said Tom Loeffler of 360 Promotions.

“We look forward to Serhii fighting again soon and bringing him back to Mexico in the future.”