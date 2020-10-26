Could Lennox Lewis join Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield in comeback?

Stewart Cook/Fox Sports

World Boxing News discusses the chances of a comeback for the last ever undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in Lennox Lewis.

The 55-year-old has joked more than once of late that he will join former opponents Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield in returning to the sport.

It’s not the first time Lewis has threatened to unretire, either.

Back in 2010, Lewis had become disillusioned with the fighters on the heavyweight scene. He found it harder to resist the temptation to make an audacious challenge to the then-dominant Klitschko brothers.

Speaking at that time, ‘The Pugilist Specialist’ stated: “Yes, it’s on my mind again, I am talking myself out of it, but the temptation is growing. Definitely.

“When I see guys like Shannon and Hasim still fighting (Lewis has beaten both men), it does make me think,” he added.

Lewis also believed his age should not come into question when Holyfield owned the lowly-regarded WBF title at 48.

Back then, Holyfield was still challenging the world heavyweight champions.

Lewis questioned if he could still compete, so the subject has certainly been on his mind before.

“I’m only 45. I can still be out there,” pointed out Lewis a decade ago.

Lewis fought and beat the WBC Champion Vitali Klitschko in 2003 before retiring soon after. Klitschko then sympathized with the Ukrainian and his brother Wladimir’s plight as they both found it harder to find credible opponents as the 2010s began.

“It’s not the fault of the Klitschkos. They came towards the end of my career,” said Lewis.

“For the most part, they were in the next era, so their problem is finding good opponents.

“All they can do is take on whoever is around now, they need better competition,” he observed as the Briton considered ending a seven-year absence at the time.







LENNOX LEWIS LEGENDS LEAGUE

Ten years on, and now a commentator for PBC on FOX, Lewis is once again in the spotlight ahead of a potential exhibition offer. Lewis is rumored to be on Tyson’s wanted list for his new venture.

Tyson founded the Legends Only League, and Lewis can expect an invitation to land on his doorstep very soon.

The only question is, will he accept it?

