No Matchroom for Kell Brook vs Terence Crawford means no Sky Sports

Kell Brook has seemingly paid the price for not having Matchroom Boxing involved in his battle with American Terence Crawford.

‘The Special One’ has gone it alone for his next fight after long-time promoter Eddie Hearn took a pass on Brook’s daunting challenge.

Top Rank has now released a statement on the UK TV rights for the bout as after Premier Sports took coverage, which usually would have been a Sky Sports event.

The information read: “November’s most anticipated fight now has an exclusive UK broadcast home.

“Premier Sports and Top Rank have announced that pound-for-pound king Terence “Bud” Crawford’s WBO welterweight world title defense against Sheffield’s Kell Brook.

“The event happens on Saturday, November 14th in the United States. Crawford vs. Brook will air live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 12.30 a.m. Sunday morning.

“The Crawford-Brook telecast will also include the highly anticipated rematch between WBA super flyweight world champion Joshua Franco and former world champion Andrew Moloney.

“Franco upset Moloney via unanimous decision June 23 to capture the world title.

“Premier Sports 1 is available in HD via Sky (412 & 429), Virgin TV (551 & 552), and online via the Premier Player available on app and desktop.

“New subscribers to Premier Sports can easily sign up via the website – www.premiersports.com.

“Richard Sweeney, CEO of Premier Sports, said, “We are delighted to partner with Top Rank and broadcast this massively anticipated fight next month.

“There is a huge interest in this event from fans in the UK. We’re pleased to make it live and exclusive to Premier Sports customers.”

“Brook said, “I am delighted to announce that my fans across the UK will be able to watch me fight Terence Crawford for the welterweight world title LIVE on Premier Sports.

"It's the bonfire season. I'm going to be bringing the fireworks. So make sure you subscribe and tune in to watch me become two-time world champion, babi!"







BOB ARUM on KELL BROOK TV

Added Bob Arum, Top Rank Chairman, “I commend Premier Sports for stepping up to broadcast Crawford-Brook.

“Terence is a generational talent. I strongly believe Kell has the skills to give him a tremendous challenge.

“The UK boxing fans deserved an outlet to watch this fight. Thanks to Premier Sports, they will have an opportunity to do so.”

Brook had previously been featured exclusively on Sky Sports for almost a decade. His involvement with Hearn and Matchroom could be over permanently.

