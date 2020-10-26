Gervonta Davis reveals sound advice from mentor Floyd Mayweather

@gervontaa

Gervonta Davis has revealed what Floyd Mayweather has told him in the run-up to a massive Pay Per View debut against Leo Santa Cruz.

Three-time world champion shared insight into his training camp ahead of his SHOWTIME PPV clash against four-division champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz.

The PPV battle headlines action Saturday, October 31, from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Davis and Santa Cruz will fight for the WBA Super Featherweight and WBA Lightweight Championships in the rare clash in boxing history in which world titles in two weight classes will be at stake.

Other notable instances in recent boxing history are the 1988 Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Donny Lalonde fight for lightweight and super-middleweight titles.

Then in 2014, the Floyd Mayweather vs. Marcos Maidana rematch for the super welterweight and welterweight championships.

Davis has been getting sound advice from Mayweather in the grooming process for this weekend.

“I’ve trained out here in Las Vegas before when I first signed with Floyd, so I knew what type of camp this was going to be,” said ‘Tank.’

“I’m fighting a great fighter in Leo Santa Cruz. He’s a four-division world champion. He’s a future Hall of Famer.

“I know that it’s going to be a tough fight, so I decided to come to Vegas to train for a long time.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

“Floyd has just been telling me to stay focused. ‘Be patient and be yourself.’ I need to go out there and do what I do best, and that’s put on a great performance.

“I need to work hard so I can put on a great performance. This is a new task, fighting on pay-per-view against a tough opponent and for two belts.

“It’s very important that I go out there and put on the tremendous performance that I’m looking for.

“I definitely feel that I’m maturing with each one of my fights and as I keep moving forward. All I have to do is stay focused, stay humble and the rest is history.







“My training has gone very well. I could make weight tonight if I wanted to. Overall, deciding to bring my team and train in Vegas was the best for me.

“I think I’ll be training here for all my camps. I’m thinking about buying a property here to have a place to stay when I come here. I’m ready.

“My weight is on point, and we’re just looking forward to October 31.”

The event is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions, GTD Promotions, and Santa Cruz Boxing Club. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. The Alamodome has implemented a comprehensive health and safety plan to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

All fans attending the event will be screened upon entry and are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Tickets will be distributed in seat blocks known as “pods” to maintain distance between groups, not from the same party. For more information, visit Alamodome.com.