Eddie Hearn talks being ‘only positive’ from 650 Matchroom Covid-19 tests

Mark Robinson

Promoter Eddie Hearn is taking a much-needed break, having been forced to quarantine for two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19.

Alongside father Barry, Eddie was forced to take a back seat as their understudies ran their vast sports empire.

On the verge of making a return, Hearn gave his thoughts on the virus, as well as being the one solitary positive at Matchroom Boxing.

Despite contracting the coronavirus, Hearn believes the rest of the country must begin to get back to some normality soon.

Speaking to Sirius XM’s AK and Barak Show in an interview exclusively handed to WBN, Hearn made several points.

They include the following quotes:

• I am currently in Antigua for 6 days after COVID isolation.

• Out of 650 people testing in the Matchroom COVID bubble, it is funny that I am the only one who tested positive.

• Security, all suited up in PPE, escorted me to my car and out of the bubble.

• I just felt tired and trained, and those were the only symptoms I have experienced.

• I told everyone, “I gave you an empire, and you give me COVID-19.”

• People say COVID-19 is a joke, and it honestly isn’t. I felt like it was just the flu, so the more vulnerable people should be more protected, and those who are strong should kick in and get the economy go back to normal.

• With the pandemic, the chances of a fight falling through due to COVID is 50% compared to the normal 5%. We had to adjust as much as possible to keep the fight game going.





EDDIE HEARN is BACK in TIME

Ahead of a massive string of Pay Per View events to come during the pandemic, Hearn needs to be on his A-Game in the coming weeks.

This weekend, it all kicks off with Oleksandr Usyk vs. Derek Chisora before moving on to Alexader Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte II in November.

Billy Joe Saunders battles Martin Murray on December 4 in the only non-PPV offering. Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua rounds off the year on December 12.

Joshua takes on mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.

