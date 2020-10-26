Danny Garcia: I’ll beat Errol Spence to become #1, five-time world champ

Amanda Westcott

Former two-weight champion Danny Garcia fully believes he will pull off a shock victory when going up against Errol Spence Jr. on December 5th.

‘Swift’ has it all to do, if the bookmakers are to be taken into account, as the American bids to avoid a third career defeat.

“I’m very excited to get back in the ring,” said Garcia. “This is going to be my second fight of 2020. Even though it’s been a crazy year with the pandemic and everything.

“I’m glad we’re finally getting back to where we were. That we’ll be able to bring this fight to the fans. This matchup is a mega-fight unification bout.

“It’s my opportunity to reclaim my spot at the top in this division. To become a five-time world champion.

“Training and sparring have been going really well. I’m extremely prepared for this already, and it can’t get here soon enough.

“Come December 5th, and I will be crowned unified champion!”

WELTERWEIGHT

Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) is the latest in a long line of great boxers from Philadelphia who have made their mark on the sport.

His run through the super lightweight division and two-year reign as a unified champion is one of the most impressive in modern history as he defeated a string of champions. They include Erik Morales, Amir Khan, Zab Judah, Lucas Matthysse, Nate Campbell and Kendall Holt.

He also has been equally impressive at welterweight. Garcia has defeated former world champions Lamont Peterson, Paulie Malignaggi, and Robert Guerrero.

After dominating the super lightweight division, the 32-year-old Garcia moved up to welterweight. He won the vacant WBC title with a unanimous decision over Guerrero in 2016.







He lost a split decision to Thurman in a unification match in 2017 and dropped a narrow unanimous decision to Shawn Porter for the WBC title in 2018.

Many observers and fans thought he deserved the decision in those matches.

He bounced back from the Porter fight to score a spectacular knockout victory over Adrian Granados in 2019 and most recently dominated Ivan Redkach on his way to a unanimous decision in January.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.