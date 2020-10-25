Roy Jones Jr. Promotions results from Sonora, Mexico

Last night’s entertaining Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions (RJJ Boxing) and iKON Fighting Federation (iKON) doubleheader was held outdoors at Marinaterra Hotel Spa Event Center in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

The combat sports twin-bill was streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

In boxing, World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Silver lightweight champion Luis “Koreano” Torres (9-0, 6 KOs) remained undefeated in the main event, winning an 8-round unanimous decision in a non-title fight against fellow Mexican, Orlando Zepeda (9-2, 2 KOs).

Another undefeated Mexican fighter, Alan “Cachorro” Solis (11-0, 6 KOs), kept his perfect record intact with an 8-round unanimous decision over Mexican featherweight Eddy “Dinamita” Valencia (15-5-6, 5 KOs). A 6-time Mexican National amateur champion, the 21-year-old Solis has successfully transitioned from a solid amateur (87-6) to promising pro prospect.

Guatemalan super middleweight sensation Lester Martinez (6-0, 6 KOs) added another notable name to his list of victims, ironically, with the same nickname, “El Matador,” stopping veteran Mexican fighter Michi Munoz (28-12-1, 19 KOs) with a vicious body shot in the opening round. Martinez, 24, turned pro last year at home in impressive style, knocking out 3-time, 2-division world champion Ricardo Mayorga (32-11-1, 26 KOs) in the second round.

Jesus “Tigrillo” Hernandez (2-1-1) took a 4-round split decision from pro-debuting Giovanny Meza (0-1) in a battle of Mexican welterweights.

The action switched to mixed martial arts and Mexican featherweight Alejandro “Toro” Flores (18-3-0) won a 3-round unanimous decision in the iKon 2 main event against Andy “Golden Boy” Perez (10-9-0), who fights out of Tucson, Arizona.

The much-anticipated pro debut of bantamweight Bella Mir (1-0-0) resulted in a 3-round unanimous decision win for the 17-year-old from Las Vegas against Atlanta’s pro-debuting Danielle Wynn (0-1-0) in the co-featured event. Bella’s father is legendary 2-time UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.

Las Vegas super middleweight Jonny “The Paradox” Parsons (6-2-0, iKON: 2-0-0) has found a new home in iKON. He stopped his Mexican opponent, Juan Raymon Grano Medina (6-5-1) in round one on strikes to become the only fighter to be 2-0 in iKON competition.

Mexican lightweight Daniel “Roka” Palomares (4-1-0) locked in a rear naked choke for victory by third-round submission of Anthony “Dead Game” Jimenez (5-2-1), of San Bernardino, California. The pro debut of Pete “Dean Game” Rodriguez (1-0-0) couldn’t have gone any better. The Tucson (AZ) super welterweight used an aggressive ground-and-pound attack to knockout Jorge “Halcon” Olea (2-3-0) in round one.

Mexican lightweight David “Toquinho” Briones (4-1-0) slipped in an effective armlock to submit his fellow country-man, Alejandro “Nuevo Leon, Mexico, by way of a kimura in the second round, while Houston’s Eraj Aliev (1-0-0) pulled out the third and final round to decision Eric “Rima” Olea (0-1-0), of Mexico, in a match between pro-debuting bantamweights.

Official results below:

BOXING

MAIN EVENT – LIGHTWEIGHTS

Luis Torres (9-0, 6 KOs), Ciudad Obregón, México.

WDEC8 (78-75, 78-74, 77-75)

Orlando Zepeda (9-2, 2 KOs), Guadalajara, Jalisco, México

CO-FEATURE – FEATHERWEIGHTS

Alan Solis (11-0, 6 KOs), Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México

WDEC8 (80-73, 79-73, 78-74)

Eddy Valencia (15-5-6, 5 KOs), Culiacán, Sinaloa, México

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Lester Martinez (6-0, 6 KOs), Guatemala City, Guatemala

WKO1 (1:59)

Michi Munoz (28-13-1 (19 KOs), León, Guanajuato, México

WELTERWEIGHTS (4)

Jesus Hernandez (2-1-1-, 0 KOs), Nogales, Sonora, México

WDEC4 (39-37, 39-36, 37-38)

Giovanny Meza (0-1, 0 KOs), Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México

MMA

MAIN EVENT – FEATHERWEIGHTS

Alejandro Flores (18-3-0) Monterrey, Nuevo León, México

WDEC3

Andy Perez (10-9-0), Tucson, Arizona, USA

CO-FEATURE – FEMALE BANTAMWEIGHTS

Bella Mir (1-0-0), Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

WDEC3

Danielle Wynn (0-3-0), Atlanta, Georgia, USA

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Jonny Parsons (6-2-0, iKON: 2-0-0), Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

WTKO2 (3:12- stikes)

Juan Raymon Grano Medina (6-5-1), Chihuahua, Chihuahua, México

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Daniel Palomares (4-1-0), Manzanillo, Manzanillo, México

WSUB3 (4:56 – Rear Naked Choke)

Anthony Paucar Jimenez (5-2-1), San Bernardino, California, USA

SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS

Pete Rodríguez (1-0-0), Tucson, Arizona, USA

WTKO1 (1:25 – Ground and Pound)

Jorge Olea (2-3-0), Guaymas, Sonora, México

LIGHTWEIGHTS

David Briones (4-1-0), Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

WSUB2 (1:46 – Kimura)

Alejandro Corrales (2-2-0), Monterrey, Nuevo León, México

BANTAMWEIGHTS

Eraj Aliev(1-0-0), Houston, Texas, USA

WDEC3

Erick Olea(0-1-0), Guaymas, Sonora, México