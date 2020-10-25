Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. press conference details revealed for PPV

The details have been revealed regarding the fact Mike Tyson and Roy Jones will participate in a press conference ahead of their November 28th battle on Pay Per View.

Triller announced plans to host the presser this month ahead of the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight.

The event will take place virtually on October 29th at 1 PM ET and available globally, including on www.TysonOnTriller.com and Complex, the pop culture brand from Complex Networks, who will also produce and broadcast exclusive content around the fight.

Moderated by ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani, the event will offer media the opportunity to interview Tyson and Jones together about their historic fight, as well as interviews with a YouTuber vs. Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernon, and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter.

An award-winning journalist, Helwani, has several ESPN roles. They include co-host of DC & Helwani, Ariel & The Bad Guy, and Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

He is also a reporter for MMA across ESPN digital media and television platforms. Also, Helwani worked as an NBA sideline reporter for ESPN during the 2019-20 season.

Helwani is a nine-time winner of “MMA Journalist of the Year” at the World MMA Awards.

MIKE TYSON vs. ROY JONES JR

The highly-anticipated return of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. is the headliner of a four-hour live event. Tyson vs. Jones will be airing globally and is the first event of a series of live sporting events produced under Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League.

Legends Only League is a next-generation sports venture that provides full support and infrastructure to the world’s greatest athletes.







Commentators and multiple iconic musical performances for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

The event will begin at 8:00 pm ET on November 28th, with the three-hour main card beginning at 9:00 pm ET on Pay-Per-View and streaming www.TysonOnTriller.com.

Tyson vs. Jones will be live on Triller and FITE TV next month.