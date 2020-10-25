Floyd Mayweather vs Khabib is either stone dead, or more alive than ever

Esther Lin / UFC

Floyd Mayweather facing Khabib Nurmagomedov is more alive than ever after the latter announced a decision not to compete in MMA again.

Upon cementing himself as the best UFC fighter, possibly of all time, Khabib declared his intention to step away for good.

The Russian stated it was too painful to compete in the octagon without his father and trainer, who recently passed away.

Abdulmanap died from complications due to coronavirus at the tender age of 57 earlier this year.

The pain was etched all over Khabib’s face as he choked out Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. As the dust settles, Khabib is either never going to compete again despite being just 32.

Alternatively, ‘The Eagle’ will move full time on boxing to concentrate on a battle with Floyd Mayweather.

Therefore, the fight is either dead forever or is closer to happening than it has been at any point in the past.

Back in 2018, Khabib began sowing the seeds of a massive Pay-Per-View with Floyd Mayweather.

He said: “A meeting with the Secretary-General of the Russian Boxing Federation Umar Kremlev was held today. We discussed the fight with Mayweather.

“We want the fight to take place in Moscow at the legendary Luzhniki Arena. They are sure that we will gather 100 thousand spectators.

“We can also set a world record for the sale of paid broadcasts (PPV).”

Then in 2019, Mayweather reiterating plans but in an MMA capacity.

“We gave the MMA sport a boost. Eventually, I will move on to build my brand in MMA. But for right now I’m in boxing. Boxing will always be at the top as long as I’m involved,” said the former pound for pound king.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs KHABIB

Khabib stated in an interview with TASS in December of last year: “I have already signed a contract for my next fight in April. At the moment, I’m not thinking either of boxing or Mayweather.

“I have a very serious opponent. I need to overcome this challenge, and then we will see.

“Boxing is his (Floyd’s) sport, and he has devoted all his life to this sport. Today, he is the best in this sport, with 50 wins in 50 fights.

“What can I say? – He is one of the greatest boxers of all time. This is why it will be tough fighting against him under the rules of boxing,”

What happens now is down to whether Mayweather still desires to resurrect the encounter and whether Khabib will be receptive once he sees the numbers.

For now, there’s no doubt that Khabib needs time away to grieve and gather his thoughts. Maybe something will happen in 2021 – who knows?

