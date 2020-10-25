Boxing’s new KO superstar Edgar Berlanga open to future Canelo fight

Dave Thompson / Mikey Williams

Super middleweight phenom Edgar Berlanga has admitted a fight with pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez is firmly on his radar.

Berlanga impressed once again last week when blasting out Lanell Bellows to score a fifteenth straight first-round knockout.

Bellows had never been stopped in a long career, giving extra significance to the buzz surrounding Berlanga’s astonishing streak.

With huge bouts on the horizon over the next two years for the 23-year-old Brooklynite, Canelo is one of several options on the table.

CANELO

“Canelo Alverez (in a possibility) and obviously (David) Benevidez is a great fighter,” Berlanga pointed in a recent interview with Sirius XM’s AK and Barak. “Caleb Plant is a great fighter, as well.

“These types of guys are the guys that I am going to be facing in the future very soon. They are going to be mega fights, and I am going to be happy.

“I’m the type of fighter that I like to make fights happen. If it makes sense and the money is good, then why not.”

Asked regarding the fact he did not stick to the fight gameplan versus Bellows, Berlanga added: “We had a certain game plan to follow in the fight.

“It was a jab step over to the right shoot a right hook. I was trying to do that, but I smelt blood. I knew I hurt him, and I knew he didn’t want to be in there with me. So, I just got him out of there.

“I am so confident in my corner it’s a good feeling to have a coach that can take me to that level because he has been there before.”







EDGAR BERLANGA 2020

The impressive Berlanga then revealed he could be back as soon as December.

“As soon as I stepped out of the ring, Bob was right there saying we’re going to put you on the fight card in December. I said, ‘of course, I am fresh. Let’s go, let’s do it,’ he concluded.

Not since former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder put together a 30-plus run of blowouts within four rounds has there been such furor regarding a puncher.

ESPN ratings spiked during the time Berlanga was in the ring, and the sky firmly seems to be the limit for the Puerto Rico descendent.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.