Tyson Fury fights in England after 30 months away, co-feature almost set

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury made ‘a big announcement’ on social media this weekend, the day after WBN confirmed his UK return via an undercard fight.

Firstly, Fury will campaign on home soil in England for the first time in 30 months after beating no-hoper Sefer Seferi at Manchester Arena in the summer of 2018.

‘The Gypsy King’ will battle an opponent to be revealed in the coming days after calling off a trilogy versus Deontay Wilder due to the pandemic.

Several names are in the frame, including Oscar Rivas, Agit Kabayel, and Carlos Takam – all of whom Fury would be a hot favorite against.

“Big announcement ‘The Gypsy King’ is back in UK December 5 London opponent TBC (to be confirmed),” said Fury.

“Can’t wait to get back in the ring. To get back to what I do best. 2020 #Returnofthemac,” he added.

The undercard is already taking shape. As WBN exclusively stated on Friday, Michael Conlan is set to battle Isaac Dogboe in the co-feature.

Conlan and Dogboe have agreed to the fight. They need to finalize. Which the Irishman fully expects to do so.

“Nothing fully signed yet. But more than likely, it will be signed in the next day or two,” Conlan told World Boxing News.

Promoter Frank Warren is ready to end the year on a high after Covid-19 ravaged a lot of the boxing calendar and removed fans from the equation.

TYSON FURY with FANS

Warren will be hopeful of some crowd being allowed in six weeks, but there are no guarantees.

If successful, as expected, Fury will either move on to the third encounter with Wilder or begin talks to trade leather with UK rival Anthony Joshua.







A lot depends on whether the WBO allows Joshua a stay of execution to keep his belt for an undisputed unification.

This way, all the straps go up in the air. Oleksandr Usyk would then get his crack at every championship on offer against the winner.

Another sticking point is the fact Fury and Joshua want two fights. Furthermore, this could make it impossible for Usyk and see AJ relinquish one of his crowns.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.