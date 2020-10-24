Martin Murray, 38, returns to WBO rankings for first time since 2018

Frank Warren

Former four-time world title challenger Martin Murray is back in the WBO Rankings at the age of 38 ahead of another shot at an elusive championship.

The St. Helens veteran is finally pitted against UK rival Billy Joe Saunders as the pair aim to end their feud once and for all.

Saunders vs. Murray takes place on December 4, a full two and a half years since they were supposed to meet in 2018.

At the time, Murray accused Saunders of ‘s****ing out after first delaying the bout before calling it off completely.

Murray ended up fighting Hassan N’Dam in December of that year and lost out via a majority decision.

Dropping completely from the WBO Rankings following the loss, Murray was rumored to be considering retirement.

Two low-key wins in 2019 have now led Murray to a fifth and final world title opportunity as the WBO hands down a world ranking of 12.

Promoter Eddie Hearn would certainly have had to lobby the WBO for the rating as Murray was not on the radar for almost two years – and never at 168.

The clash now takes place at Wembley Arena as Murray bids to erase painful championship memories.

A draw with Felix Sturm in 2011 was followed by painful losses against Sergio Martinez, Gennadiy Golovkin, and Arthur Abraham.

WBO Super middleweight Rankings – Sept 2020:

CHAMPION BILLY JOE SAUNDERS UK

Female FRANCHON CREWS DEZURN USA

1 Saul Alvarez (Super Champion) MEX

2 Zach Parker (International) UK

3 Daniel Jacobs USA

4 David Lemieux CAN

5 Erik Bazinyan CAN

6 Aidos Yerbossynuly (WBO Global) KAZ

7 Aslambek Idigov (WBO Europe) RUS

8 Steven Nelson (NABO) USA

9 Edgar Berlanga USA

10 Fedor Chudinov RUS

11 Juergen Braehmer GER

12 Martin Murray UK

13 Stefan Haertel GER

14 Lerrone Richards GB

15 Istvan Szili (Oriental) HUN







WBO Middleweight Rankings – Dec 2018:

CHAMPION DEMETRIUS ANDRADE USA

Female CHRISTINA HAMMER GER

1 David Lemieux CAN

2 Jack Culcay GER

3 Steven Butler CAN

4 Maciej Sulecki POL

5 Alantez Fox USA

6 Brandon Adams USA

7 Martin Murray UK

8 Arthur Akavov (International) RUS

9 Jeff Horn (Oriental) AUST

10 Patrice Volny (NABO) CAN

11 Luke Keeler IRE

12 Marcelo Esteban Coceres (Latino) ARG

13 Artem Chebotarev RUS

14 Khasan Baysangurov UKR

15 Mark Heffron UK

