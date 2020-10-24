Important for Floyd Mayweather to have fans at ‘Tank’ PPV debut

Dave Mandell

The importance of having fans at the Pay-Per-View debut of Gervonta Davis was high on the agenda of promoter Floyd Mayweather for October 31.

Mayweather was willing to delay the event to give Davis the chance to sell tickets for his career-defining clash with Leo Santa Cruz.

Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, explained the situation.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

“It was important for Floyd, Leonard, and all of us involved in this fight to have fans at an event of this magnitude,” said Brown.

“We started looking for where we could go. It isn’t easy with so many sports going on right now, but the Alamodome was open because we can set it up with social distancing throughout the arena.

“It was the right fit for a fight like this. We’re excited to come back to a great fight town in San Antonio.

"I've always loved the Alamodome. We can make this a great night in a great fight town. I'm so happy we can bring this to the fans in San Antonio."







STEPHEN ESPINOZA

Stephen Espinoza, President of Sports Event Programming at Showtime, added: “In order for boxing to be at its best, the best fighters must fight the best fighters. Tough fights matter. Matchmaking matters. It is good for the fans and it is good for the sport.

“This matchup between Tank Davis and Leo Santa Cruz is one of the most anticipated and exciting matchups of the year.

“We have power and speed and athleticism versus experience and pressure fighting. We have a boxer with one of the sport’s highest knockout ratings versus a fighter who is one of the busiest, highest pressure fighters in the sport.

“I give credit to both Tank and Leo for taking this fight and for taking big risks.

“We are thrilled with the undercard. We’ve seen Mario Barrios fight on SHOWTIME before. He will be defending his title against the very entertaining Ryan Karl.

“We’ve seen Regis Prograis mature through ShoBox. We’re thrilled to have him back. He has his hands full with fellow ShoBox fighter Juan Heraldez.

“The opener between Isaac Cruz and Diego Magdaleno is another fight fans’ fight.”