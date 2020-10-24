Dave Allen faces shock WBA heavyweight anomaly with 100% KO ratio

Nigel Roddis

British heavyweight Dave Allen has been pitted against WBA anomaly Christopher Lovejoy as promoter Eddie Hearn pulls a rabbit out of a hat for his man.

Facing a race against time after original opponent Christian Hammer tested positive for Covid, Allen was scrambling for a new foe.

Hearn has secured 19-0 Lovejoy, who has been controversially ranked by the WBA for over two years. A subject WBN has covered extensively.

Allen will fight Lovejoy on the undercard of the blockbuster Heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora.

The event takes place at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, October 31. Allen vs. Lovejoy will be live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. Also on DAZN in all of its nine markets, including the U.S.

Fan’s favorite Allen was due to make his ring return against Hammer before the German was forced out. He now meets undefeated Lovejoy, whose 100% KO record from his 19 professional bouts see him ranked at number fifteen with the WBA.

HEAVYWEIGHT

2019 held mixed fortunes for Allen, who has now linked up with trainer Jamie Moore, with ‘The White Rhino’ looking to end Lovejoy’s unbeaten run in style.

All but two of Lovejoy’s victories have come in the very first round. However, the American has fought absolutely nobody during his entire career fighting in Mexico.

Lovejoy’s shocking C.V. was compiled against opponents with just 57 wins between them all. He’s ranked 443rd in the world. That statistic says a lot on its own.

How on earth the WBA has made him eligible for a shot at Anthony Joshua is beyond anyone with any knowledge of the sport whatsoever.







USYK vs CHISORA

Allen vs. Lovejoy lands on a huge night of action, which sees former Undisputed Cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora meet in a thrilling heavyweight clash.

Lee Selby and George Kambosos Jr square off in a Final Eliminator. The winner gets a crack at the IBF Lightweight World Title.

Savannah Marshall and Hannah Rankin collide for the WBO Middleweight crown.

Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy fights Belgium’s Bilal Laggoune for the European Cruiserweight Title.

Amy Timlin faces off with Carly Skelly for the Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Title.

A solid bill for Halloween.

