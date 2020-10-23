EXCLUSIVE: S-Jam Boxing sign UK heavyweight Solomon Dacres

S-Jam Boxing has confirmed to World Boxing News the signing of British heavyweight and former Team GB member Solomon Dacres.

Sam Jones outlined the ‘big news’ to WBN in a week when Dacres has been sparring juggernaut and world-rated contender Daniel Dubois.

‘The Real Deal’ will make his pro debut in the top division over the coming weeks.

Discussing the signing, Jones said: “I’m very excited about Sol. He’s tenacious strong, and got very fast hands.

“He’s got every ingredient to get to the very top of the heavyweight division. Like this nickname, he says he really is the real deal!”

Jones’ partner at S-Jam, Adam Morallee, added: “Sol is a world-class talent who we have been keeping an eye on for some time.

“He has the pedigree, the strength, and most importantly, the mindset to succeed at the highest level of professional boxing.

“We look forward to helping Sol achieve his goals together with a promoter who can put him on the stage his talent deserves.”







HEAVYWEIGHT PEDIGREE

In his Team GB biography, more information on Dacres can be found.

“Solomon first took up boxing as a 15-year-old. However, he stopped after six months and only returned to the sport at the age of twenty when he decided to put the gloves back on and have his first competitive bout.

“He won a bronze medal in the 2016 National Championships, and twelve months later, he returned to win the crown for the first time.

“He joined the GB Boxing squad in April 2017 and had his first international bout one month later when he won dramatic tie-break contest in quarter-finals of the World Series Boxing to secure a 6-5 victory for the British Lionhearts over the France Fighting Roosters at London’s York Hall,” read the profile.

Dacres will add yet another dimension to a domestic UK weight class brimming with up and coming talent.

