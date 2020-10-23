EXCLUSIVE: Michael Conlan confirms agreement for Dec 5 Tyson Fury bill

Frank Warren / Mikey Williams

Top Rank star Michael Conlan is set to feature on the forthcoming Tyson Fury undercard after revealing his plans to WBN this week.

Firstly, Conlan has been linked to facing ex-world champion Isaac Dogboe in a real step-up in class. The fight would happen on December 5th.

WBN put this to the Irishman, who responded by exclusively informing World Boxing News of the following information: “Both agreed.

“Nothing fully signed yet, but more than likely, it will be signed in the next day or two.”

Conlan vs. Dogboe is the first significant step on the road to Fury’s homecoming, officially making it over the line.

Until now, Deontay Wilder seemed to still be in the frame for a trilogy. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ remains in training and hopeful of a Fury u-turn.

It’s now likely that Fury will be out on December 5th before either revisiting Wilder once the United States opens up or pushing through with an undisputed unification versus Anthony Joshua.

As for Conlan, the 28-year-old returned to action on August 15th alongside good friend Carl Frampton at BT Studios.

The victory over Sofiane Takoucht came after his blueprint for fighting around St. Patrick’s Day in New York fell apart. Conlan is certainly hoping to rekindle those plans for 2021.

Dogboe looks like he could be first up, though, as Conlan pushes towards a world title shot at the featherweight limit in the coming year.







MICHAEL CONLAN vs EMANUEL NAVARRETE

Linked to Shakur Stevenson in the past, Conlan could have a new target in Emanuel Navarrete. Stevenson moved up in weight, leaving Navarrete to gobble up the vacant strap recently.

Therefore, promoter Bob Arum will have his sights firmly set on Navarrete vs. Conlan in the first half of 2021, provided the Olympian comes through his next challenge.

More information on the Frank Warren card topped by WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is expected in the coming days.

