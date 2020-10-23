Damian Lillard unleashes insane boxing wanted list, reveals P4P Top 10

ESPN

Basketball star and huge boxing fan Damian Lillard has revealed an insane wanted list of fights he hopes to see happen in the future.

The Portland Trail Blazers point guard, who was drafted at number six in 2012, caused a stir with fans of the sport with his knowledge.

Releasing a thirteen-strong wishlist, the 30-year-old put out some spectacular match-ups that could grace any ring.

Here’s the Damian Lillard rundown:

Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez – Super Middleweight.

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia – Lightweight.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Vasyl Lomachenko – Super Featherweight.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Devin Haney – Lightweight.

Mikey Garcia vs. Manny Pacquiao – 140 to 147.

Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford – Welterweight.

Jermell Charlo vs Julian Williams – Super Welterweight.

Jermall Charlo vs. Canelo – Middleweight.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua – Heavyweight.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol – Light Heavyweight.

Shawn Porter vs. Keith Thurman II – Welterweight.

Edgar Berlanga vs. Danny Jacobs – Super Middleweight.

Jaron Ennis vs Yordenis Ugas – Welterweight.

I wana see Plant/benavidez…. tank/ryGarcia… shakur/loma… Teo/ Haney …Mikey/pacquiao… Spence/Crawford… Charlo/jrock … Charlo/canelo …fury/Joshua …beterbiev/bivol… porter/Thurman2… Berlanga/Jacobs… ennis/ugas… — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 18, 2020

Many of those bouts have been talked about for some time, like Fury vs. Joshua and Spence vs. Crawford. Others, namely Pacquiao vs. Garcia, were on the cards and canceled by the pandemic.

It may be pie in the sky, but getting many of those fights over the line in the next twelve months should be a priority for all the promoters involved.

In a further move, Lillard added his Pound for Pound list into the mix.

WBN currently places Canelo as the best in the world and Teofimo at number three following his win over Lomachenko.

Lillard sees Crawford as the top guy and Teo at number six, much live the ESPN list.

Here’s the Lillard P4P Top 10:

1 Terence Crawford.

2 Canelo.

3 Errol Spence.

4 Oleksandr Usyk.

5 Tyson Fury.

6 Teofimo Lopez.

7 Vasyl Lomachenko.

8 Jermell Charlo.

9 Gennadiy Golovkin.

10 Gervonta Davis.

DAMIAN LILLARD P4P

The inclusion of Davis caused some debate on social media. But it was the omission of Naoya Inoue that irked some the most.

Asked why no fighters below 135 featured, Lillard felt compelled to explain his decision.

“I think it screams the fighters I enjoy and have had success. Chocolatito (Roman Gonzalez) was in the same convo, and then what?

“Isaac dogboe was looking like he was gone take over and then what? Don’t get me wrong; I respect and acknowledge Inoue. But that’s my list,” he said.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.