AJ: I can’t wait to hear why Deontay Wilder isn’t facing Tyson Fury in 2020

World champion Anthony Joshua is questioning why Deontay Wilder is supposedly not going to fight Tyson Fury in the coming months.

AJ, who negated fighting Wilder himself despite a massive $100 million offer, is waiting with bated breath to hear the reasoning.

Wilder is rumored to be out of the running for a second rematch with Fury due to the timescale involved from the coronavirus delay.

As promoter Bob Arum stated, Fury vs. Wilder III needs fans. Making it without a crowd seems an impossibility.

Despite this fact, Joshua wants answers to why Wilder is seemingly unwilling to fight Fury in 2020, even with a reduced audience.

Add into the bargain that Wilder is also refusing to talk about the situation, and it’s a perfect storm for the Briton to respond.

“It’s interesting as to say, ‘Why he hasn’t spoken?’ But when he does speak, we’ll soon find out. For me to make speculation as to why he hasn’t spoken, I can’t because only he knows,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“But I can’t wait for him to address the reason why the fight isn’t going to happen at the end of the year. What happened in the first fight? Why he lost.

“Was it the costume, was it the glove situation? It would be really good to hear the reasons as to why and even better, I hope he does come back.

“He’s a great asset to the heavyweight division. And like the Dillian situation, I would like to understand how he found the strength to pull himself up.”

DEONTAY WILDER – CHALLENGER

‘The Bronze Bomber’ lost in seven desperate rounds to Fury last February. The American didn’t look himself from the very first bell.

Fury took advantage and basically beat him up, ending the bout in the seventh with the towel coming in from the corner.







Wanting his revenge, Wilder will be forced to watch on as Fury faces an also-ran contender in December instead of him.

Whether the WBC title will be able to be on the line is another story, though. Wilder could lobby with the World Boxing Council that he is the rightful challenger.

We await further news on that matter.

