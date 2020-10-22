Amir Khan makes u-turn, would decline any Pakistan political offer

Super Boxing League

Former boxing champion Amir Khan has backtracked on his previous interest in taking up a post with the Pakistani Government.

Just a day after stating the following:

“I have been asked numerous times if I would join politics in Pakistan. Being a sportsman and being an ambassador for the country, I’m honored to be asked if I would take part in politics. In fact, I would love to help the country,” stated the ex-unified super lightweight ruler.

“I would love to make Pakistan a better place and be a massive help in many areas. Being it sport, education, stopping child laboring, and many more things.

“We will all leave this world one day, but whilst we still around, we all should do our bit.”

“I’ve sat with many politicians and army generals agreeing and disagreeing on topics in the country. My heart is clean, and I would want the best for Pakistan.

“Let’s see how things play out. My old stablemate world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao also joined politics in the Philipines.

“I have been watching the great work Manny Pacquiao has done for his country, and I know I could do the same for Pakistan. It will be a massive decision to make.

“I one day might consider this. I’d like to ask my followers what they think about this?” – Khan has decided against the idea.







AMIR KHAN FUTURE

He announced on Thursday: “Talked to my advisory team. I will decline the offer to join Pakistan politics.

“An amazing PM Imran Khan runs the country, and we all have trust in him. I prefer continuing my charity work at Amir Khan Foundation in the UK, Pakistan, and the rest of the world to make areas better and safer.”

Khan is yet to make a formal decision on his ring career, though. Without fans, the Bolton man is unlikely to campaign behind closed doors.

It’s possible an appearance in 2021 could be his last ever. Khan, 34 next month, had originally planned to walk away at 28.

The World Boxing Council recently appointed Khan as President of the WBC Middle East.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.