Leo Santa Cruz, brother Antonio talk Gervonta Davis test at workout

Esther Lin

Four-division champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz previewed his upcoming SHOWTIME PPV main event against Gervonta “Tank” Davis during a virtual media workout Tuesday as he prepares for the highly anticipated showdown taking place Saturday, October 31 from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Santa Cruz and Davis will fight for the WBA Super Featherweight and WBA Lightweight championships in the rare clash in boxing history in which world titles in two weight classes will be at stake.

Other notable instances in recent boxing history are the 1988 Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Donny Lalonde fight for the light heavyweight and super middleweight titles, and the 2014 Floyd Mayweather vs. Marcos Maidana rematch for the super welterweight and welterweight championships.

The event is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions, GTD Promotions and Santa Cruz Boxing Club. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. The Alamodome has implemented a comprehensive health and safety plan to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. All fans attending the event will be screened upon entry and are required to wear a mask as well as follow social distancing guidelines. Tickets will be distributed in seat blocks known as “pods” to maintain distance between groups not from the same party. For more information, visit Alamodome.com.

Here is what the workout participants had to say Tuesday in Los Angeles:

LEO SANTA CRUZ

“I’m looking forward to being the main event on pay-per-view. We’re going to lay it all out on the line and give a great show for the fans.

“Being the underdog is definitely extra motivation. People think I’m the smaller guy, but I asked for this fight for a reason. I’m ready to prove everyone wrong.

“People thought I didn’t want to fight big names or challenging opponents, so who better to fight than Gervonta Davis? He has great skills and great power. I’m going to show everyone that I’m not scared of anyone.

“This is the hardest fight of my career, so I’m training harder than ever. This is the best camp I’ve ever had and I feel strong and ready. I’ve never been in this good of shape.

“People are doubting me. So that just makes me want to go out there even more and give a great fight. I want to prove myself, compete and give it my all.

ANTONIO SANTA CRUZ, Santa Cruz’s Brother and Co-Trainer

“Leo has put on some muscle and his power has gone up a lot. He’s looking really strong. People say that Gervonta is a monster in the ring, but I think Leo is going to be the monster on October 31.

“We always follow the advice of our father, Jose. He’s making the rules while I’m in the ring with Leo. He knows what he’s doing. He’s proven it fight after fight with Leo.

“Leo has brought his power up in weight with him. When he hits the mitts, I can feel the increased strength that he has. I think it’s going to help him in the ring because Gervonta is going to have to respect that power.

“Gervonta is a knockout artist, but I of course believe that Leo can take him. Leo is smart and so dedicated. He has the extra motivation in seeing our father still here fighting through his cancer. He sees how strong he is fighting and knows he can be strong enough to beat Gervonta.

“I think that Leo is going to throw too many punches and give too much pressure. Leo has the experience and the intelligence to get this win.”