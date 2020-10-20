Opponents lining up for WBC heavyweight title shot at Tyson Fury in UK

Matchroom / Trapp Fotos

Tyson Fury is not short of selection as the WBC heavyweight champion prepares to fight in the United Kingdom for the first time since 2018.

‘The Gypsy King’ intends to blow off a trilogy with Deontay Wilder after claiming the contract to agree a deal has expired.

As WBN revealed on Tuesday, this is not the case, according to Wilder, although Fury is now plowing on with his next move.

But who will the lineal ruler face?

Well, there has been no shortage of contenders lining up for the opportunity.

Ex-Matchroom puncher Michael Hunter has thrown his hat into the ring, alongside former Fury rival Otto Wallin.

“There has been no offer put out there yet. I am just as close as I was a year ago. I’m the same distance. I don’t think there’s going to be a fight with Tyson Fury because there are easier fights. They would rather have easier fights, but you never know,” Hunter told Press Box PR.

“I think I pose more of a threat than his original opponent Deontay Wilder.

“I’m the best one on their list, but I can guarantee they’ll pick the easiest or softest opponent. It’s not about fighters fighting the best people anymore.”

Can’t wait for my UK return!!! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/tAPSKAbf5d — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 20, 2020

Wallin, who almost took Fury’s unbeaten run courtesy of a terrible cut, said: “I deserve a rematch based on my performance against Fury last year.

“I did much better against Fury than Wilder did, better than anybody who has faced Fury, and I’m ready to take Wilder’s place.

“I’ve been working very hard since last year. I believe I’ve improved with the experience of fighting Fury. And with all the work I’ve put in since that fight.”







TYSON FURY INTEREST

Further interest has come from Oscar Rivas and his team, plus Carlos Takam, Lucas Browne, and plenty of others.

Rivas, who ran Dillian Whyte close in 2019, would be a solid option as he is rated number eight by the WBC.

Wilder still wants the fight himself and may threaten Fury with a block unless the 32-year-old agrees to a non-title bout.

Nothing is yet set in stone, though, including a date for any homecoming event.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.