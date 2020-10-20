Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz: Watch All Access and All The Smoke

Pre-fight Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz publicity ramps up ahead of the huge two-weight world title battle on December 31st.

The first installment of the two-part award-winning series, ALL ACCESS: DAVIS VS. SANTA CRUZ, featuring three-time world champion Gervonta Davis and four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz in advance of their October 31 SHOWTIME PPV® Halloween thriller, is now available for free on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel. To watch, view, or share, please visit https://youtu.be/8fauaHhAzNw. Episode two of ALL ACCESS: DAVIS VS. SANTA CRUZ will premiere Friday, October 23, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME®.

Also available is a special episode of ALL THE SMOKE WITH MATT BARNES AND STEPHEN JACKSON featuring Davis in a 30-minute intimate interview. He opens up about his difficult upbringing in Baltimore, his relationship with the promoter and mentor Floyd Mayweather, and his deep bond with trainer Calvin Ford. Davis also reveals what he hopes his legacy will be when he retires from boxing and gives his thoughts about comparisons to Mike Tyson. The New Episode of ALL THE SMOKE is available now on the SHOWTIME Basketball YouTube Channel. To watch, view, or share, please visit https://youtu.be/MlQgyBNAN2g.

Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) burst onto the scene with an explosive knockout victory over Jose Pedraza to win the IBF Junior Lightweight World Title in a star-making performance on SHOWTIME® January 2017. At the time, he became the youngest world champion in boxing at age 22. Davis blends controlled aggression with blazing hand and foot speed, eye-catching power, and sublime boxing skills in the ring. The dynamic combination of skills has made Davis a fan-favorite who filled arenas in Atlanta, Ga., and his hometown of Baltimore, Md., last year.

The 25-year-old began his 2019 with a knockout of Hugo Ruiz in February, before scoring a second-round stoppage of Ricardo Núñez in his homecoming fight in July. Davis closed out the year by capturing his lightweight title via 12th round TKO of former champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in December. Davis also owns a title-winning performance in which he dominated former champion Jesus Cuellar to capture the WBA 130-pound belt in 2018. Under the guidance of Mayweather Promotions, Davis will look to further improve his impressive portfolio with another title-winning performance in his first pay-per-view main event.







Fighting out of Los Angeles, Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 KOs) made his debut at super featherweight last November by defeating Miguel Flores to capture the WBA title. Santa Cruz has made his name in the sport by engaging in numerous Fight of the Year contenders, including two thrilling featherweight title duels against four-time champion Abner Mares and two-division champion Carl Frampton each. He lost his featherweight title in his first match against Frampton in 2016 but reclaimed it in their rematch the following year.

The 32-year-old has competed in title bouts in 17 of his last 19 fights while picking up belts at 118, 122, 126, and 130-pounds. The 130-pound title made Santa Cruz just the fifth fighter of Mexican descent to win titles in four weight classes, joining Oscar De La Hoya, Erik Morales, Jorge Arce, and Mikey Garcia. Santa Cruz was introduced to the sport and trained throughout his career by his father Jose and his brothers Jose Armando, a former lightweight contender, and Antonio. Santa Cruz will look to become a five-division champion in his first pay-per-view headliner.