EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder is expecting to fight Tyson Fury in December

World Boxing News has exclusively been informed that Deontay Wilder is still expecting to fight Tyson Fury this coming December.

Last week, Fury’s promoter Bob Arum, announced the contracted period to agree the Tyson Fury rematch had expired.

Wilder’s manager, Shelly Finkel, responded by telling WBN: “Deontay Wilder is fighting Tyson Fury in December. We are working on that fight.”

Nothing has come from the side of Wilder to ratify that the Fury trilogy is not happening officially. Only Fury himself has outed his intentions to break a previously contracted encounter.

WBN has since spoken to Raphael Akpejiori, an unbeaten heavyweight prospect who shares a strength and conditioning coach with Deontay Wilder in Miami.

Akpejiori works and speaks to Wilder on a very regular basis. Here’s what he told World Boxing News regarding reports Fury will move on to a homecoming in December.

“I did hear something similar like that, but I’m just saying from Deontay’s perspective he is ready to go for December,” Akpejiori told WBN. “I’m not involved in the politics or anything, but one thing I know from Deontay is he is ready to go in December.”

He continued: “Deontay is expecting Wilder-Fury in December. I’m just saying what Deontay is expecting.

“He is expecting Wilder-Fury in December, that’s what he’s been told and that is what he is training for and he’s ready to go.

TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

This shock revelation will probably be news to Fury and his UK handler Frank Warren, who is already planning the next move on home soil.

On the other hand, Wilder still wants what he believes he is owed and could go down a legal route and make things very messy for Fury.







Both sides need to get together to thrash things out. Especially on the back of the praises Teofimo Lopez vs. Vasyl Lomachenko earned on regular ESPN.

Fighting inside the MGM Grand Bubble and without fans, Lopez vs. Lomachenko took over the sport during the build-up and aftermath.

Should Fury and Wilder agree to do similar, even adding Pay Per View into the mix, they could finish the planned rivalry and move on to pastures new.

The situation will become more apparent in the coming days.

