Boxing Results and Reports – September 2020

Amanda Westcott
World Boxing News provides boxing results, reports, and information from the major events in the sport through September 2020.
SEPT 26
WBC middleweight title
Jermall CharloUD
Sergiy Derevyanchenko
WBC/IBF/WBA super welterweight titles
Jermell CharloKO8
Jeison Rosario
Daniel RomanUD
Juan Carlos Payano
vacant WBC super bantamweight title
Luis NeryUD
Aaron Alameda
John Riel CasimeroTKO3
Duke Micah
Brandon FigueroaTKO10
Damien Vazquez
Bakhram MurtazalievTKO4
Manny Woods
Mairis BriedisMD
Yuniel Dorticos
WBA/IBF super lightweight titles
Josh TaylorKO1
Apinun Khongsong
SEPT 25
10 – light-heavyweight
Mario CazaresTD6
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Serhii BohachukTKO6
Alejandro Davila
SEPT 19
12 – WBC super welterweight title eliminator
Erickson LubinUD
Terrell Gausha
Tugstsogt NyambayarSD
Cody Breedy
Jaron EnnisTKO6
Juan Carlos Abreu
Jose PedrazaUD
Javier Molina
Efe AjagbaUD
Jonathan Rice
Robeisy RamirezUD
Felix Caraballo
SEPT 12
10 – welterweight
Egidijus KavaliauskasTKO8
Mikael Zewski
Joet GonzalezUD
Miguel Marriaga
Anthony YardeTKO6
Dec Spelman
SEPT 11
12 – super middleweight
Fedor ChudinovSD
Omar Sadiq
Yordenis UgasSD
Abel Ramos
SEPT 5
12 – WBO super featherweight title
Jamel HerringDQ8
Jonathan Oquendo
Steven NelsonTKO6
DeAndre Ware
Jared AndersonTKO4
Rodney Hernandez