Boxing Results and Reports – September 2020

World Boxing News provides boxing results, reports, and information from the major events in the sport through September 2020.

WBC middleweight title Jermall Charlo UD Sergiy Derevyanchenko MORE INFORMATION

WBC/IBF/WBA super welterweight titles Jermell Charlo KO8 Jeison Rosario MORE INFORMATION

12 – super bantamweight Daniel Roman UD Juan Carlos Payano MORE INFORMATION

vacant WBC super bantamweight title Luis Nery UD Aaron Alameda MORE INFORMATION

WBO bantamweight title John Riel Casimero TKO3 Duke Micah MORE INFORMATION

12 – super bantamweight Brandon Figueroa TKO10 Damien Vazquez MORE INFORMATION

10 – super welterweight Bakhram Murtazaliev TKO4 Manny Woods MORE INFORMATION

IBF cruiserweight title Mairis Briedis MD Yuniel Dorticos MORE INFORMATION

WBA/IBF super lightweight titles Josh Taylor KO1 Apinun Khongsong MORE INFORMATION

10 – light-heavyweight Mario Cazares TD6 Julio Cesar Chavez Jr MORE INFORMATION

10 – super-welterweight Serhii Bohachuk TKO6 Alejandro Davila MORE INFORMATION

12 – WBC super welterweight title eliminator Erickson Lubin UD Terrell Gausha MORE INFORMATION

12 – featherweight Tugstsogt Nyambayar SD Cody Breedy MORE INFORMATION

10 – super welterweight Jaron Ennis TKO6 Juan Carlos Abreu MORE INFORMATION

10 – super lightweight Jose Pedraza UD Javier Molina MORE INFORMATION

10 – heavyweight Efe Ajagba UD Jonathan Rice MORE INFORMATION

8 – featherweight Robeisy Ramirez UD Felix Caraballo MORE INFORMATION

10 – welterweight Egidijus Kavaliauskas TKO8 Mikael Zewski MORE INFORMATION

10 – featherweight Joet Gonzalez UD Miguel Marriaga MORE INFORMATION

10 light heavyweight Anthony Yarde TKO6 Dec Spelman MORE INFORMATION

12 – super middleweight Fedor Chudinov SD Omar Sadiq

12 – welterweight Yordenis Ugas SD Abel Ramos MORE INFORMATION

12 – WBO super featherweight title Jamel Herring DQ8 Jonathan Oquendo MORE INFORMATION

10 – super middleweight Steven Nelson TKO6 DeAndre Ware MORE INFORMATION