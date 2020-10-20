20
Boxing Results and Reports – September 2020

World Boxing News provides boxing results, reports, and information from the major events in the sport through September 2020.

SEPT 26

WBC middleweight title
Jermall CharloUD
Sergiy Derevyanchenko
WBC/IBF/WBA super welterweight titles
Jermell CharloKO8
Jeison Rosario
12 – super bantamweight
Daniel RomanUD
Juan Carlos Payano
vacant WBC super bantamweight title
Luis NeryUD
Aaron Alameda
WBO bantamweight title
John Riel CasimeroTKO3
Duke Micah
12 – super bantamweight
Brandon FigueroaTKO10
Damien Vazquez
10 – super welterweight
Bakhram MurtazalievTKO4
Manny Woods
IBF cruiserweight title
Mairis BriedisMD
Yuniel Dorticos
WBA/IBF super lightweight titles
Josh TaylorKO1
Apinun Khongsong
SEPT 25

10 – light-heavyweight
Mario CazaresTD6
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
10 – super-welterweight
Serhii BohachukTKO6
Alejandro Davila
SEPT 19

12 – WBC super welterweight title eliminator
Erickson LubinUD
Terrell Gausha
12 – featherweight
Tugstsogt NyambayarSD
Cody Breedy
10 – super welterweight
Jaron EnnisTKO6
Juan Carlos Abreu
10 – super lightweight
Jose PedrazaUD
Javier Molina
10 – heavyweight
Efe AjagbaUD
Jonathan Rice
8 – featherweight
Robeisy RamirezUD
Felix Caraballo
SEPT 12

10 – welterweight
Egidijus KavaliauskasTKO8
Mikael Zewski
10 – featherweight
Joet GonzalezUD
Miguel Marriaga
10 light heavyweight
Anthony YardeTKO6
Dec Spelman
SEPT 11

12 – super middleweight
Fedor ChudinovSD
Omar Sadiq

SEPT 6

12 – welterweight
Yordenis UgasSD
Abel Ramos
SEPT 5

12 – WBO super featherweight title
Jamel HerringDQ8
Jonathan Oquendo
10 – super middleweight
Steven NelsonTKO6
DeAndre Ware
8 – heavyweight
Jared AndersonTKO4
Rodney Hernandez
