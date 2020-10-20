Amir Khan reveals political ambitions, praises Manny Pacquiao work

MP8 / Lawrence Lustig

Former world champion Amir Khan has opened a fan forum into a potential bid to mimic Manny Pacquiao and enter the political field in his ancestral homeland of Pakistan.

The Bolton-based 33-year-old, who won an Olympic silver medal in 2004 before embarking on a successful pro career, is obviously thinking about life after boxing.

Without a fight in over a year and with no prospect of fans returning in the UK or US due to the pandemic, Khan is already putting the feelers out regarding a mindset switch.

Khan asked his millions of social media fans for their opinion.

“I have been asked numerous times if I would join politics in Pakistan. Being a sportsman and being an ambassador for the country, I’m honored to be asked if I would take part in politics. In fact, I would love to help the country,” stated the ex-unified super lightweight ruler.

“I would love to make Pakistan a better place and be a massive help in many areas. Being it sport, education, stopping child laboring, and many more things.

“We will all leave this world one day, but whilst we still around, we all should do our bit.”

MANNY PACQUIAO

He continued: “I’ve sat with many politicians and army generals agreeing and disagreeing on topics in the country. My heart is clean, and I would want the best for Pakistan.

“Let’s see how things play out. My old stablemate world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao also joined politics in the Philipines.

“I have been watching the great work Manny Pacquiao has done for his country, and I know I could do the same for Pakistan. It will be a massive decision to make.

“I one day might consider this. I’d like to ask my followers what they think about this?”







AMIR KHAN JOB CHANGE

Judging by Khan’s words, there may still be some boxing left for him to do before any job alteration formally takes place. But there is no doubting his credentials.

The sterling work Khan has done through several charities in the UK and the Middle East is evidence of the support he would receive.

As for boxing, Khan is certainly a fan fighter and needs to pack out arenas to trade blows anytime soon.

