Kambosos Jr. and Selby have added incentive of possible Teofimo chance

George Kambosos Jr says he has been training ‘like a man possessed’ ahead of his crucial IBF Lightweight World Title Final Eliminator showdown with Lee Selby on the Usyk-Chisora undercard on Saturday October 31, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

A win for the undefeated Australian (18-0, 10 KOs) would see him become Mandatory Challenger for newly-crowned Unified Lightweight King Teofimo Lopez, who brilliantly overcame Vasiliy Lomachenko by a unanimous points decision in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Hailing from Sydney, 27-year-old Kambosos Jr announced himself as a rising contender in the 135lbs division by defeating former World Champion Mickey Bey on away territory at Madison Square Garden in New York last time out.

‘Ferocious’ will be aiming to make it two wins in two against former champs when he meets Wales’ former long-reigning IBF Featherweight ruler Selby next weekend on an unmissable evening of Halloween fight action.

“Beating Lee Selby means everything to me,” said Kambosos Jr. “I’m hungry, focused and have trained like a man possessed to handle business on October 31st. This is a young man’s sport and Lopez proved that against Lomachenko when he became the Unified Lightweight World Champion and I will prove it once again against Lee Selby.

“This hungry young lion will become Mandatory, that is my complete focus, this is why I have sacrificed so much and then you best believe that ‘Ferocious Kambosos’ will be primed and ready to take all the belts off another hungry, young lion in Teofimo Lopez. Let’s see who the real king of the jungle is.”

Selby (28-2, 9 KOs) edged out Scottish legend Ricky Burns via a majority decision at The O2 in London last October to stay in line for another World Title shot and now finds himself within touching distance of becoming a two-weight World Champion.

“He’s very confident in himself,” said Selby. “If you listened to him talk you’d think he’s the next Muhammad Ali – which he’s not. Looking at his record, it’s difficult to gauge how good he really is. His best win came against Mickey Bey when he was past his best at 36 and inactive. The rest of his record is padded.

“This fight has been a long time coming and I’m glad we’re just over a week away now. I’m one step away from a shot at the IBF Lightweight World Title and my dream of becoming Wales’ first ever two-weight World Champion.”