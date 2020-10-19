Floyd Mayweather answers NFL question during live fight – then KO’s foe

Floyd Mayweather is known for being an entertainer and a showman, but the former pound for pound king took things to the next level in 2005.

Appearing on HBO in a world title eliminator with Henry Bruseles in Miami, Mayweather was in cruise control through the mid-rounds.

With scores of 70-62, 70-63, and 69-64 already in the bank, Mayweather enjoyed being in there by the seventh.

Listening to the goings-on at ringside in the 21,000 capacity American Airlines Arena, the American could hear what the HBO commentary team was discussing.

Jim Lampley and ex-world champion Roy Jones Jr. had a short conversation about the National Football League, which Floyd couldn’t help but overhear.

Just 24 hours later, the New England Patriots were due to head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in The Playoffs. The winners would book their place in at Super Bowl XXXIX.

Lampley asked Jones if “he liked the Steelers or the Patriots.” Jones answered that “he liked the Patriots, but he’d been a Steelers fan for a long time.”

As he answered, though, Mayweather cut in by leaning over away from Bruseles to air his view himself. Mayweather, a keen gambler, shouted, “The Patriots.”

Chuckling to themselves, Lampley and Jones couldn’t believe what they heard.

“Floyd tells us, incidentally – I asked you the question. But Floyd looks here and says ‘The Patriots,'” – pointed out the long-time analyst.

As it turned out, Mayweather was right. The Patriots toppled The Steelers by 41 to 27 in front of 65,000 at Heinz Field.

As usual, Quarterback Tom Brady inspired New England to victory. Just two weeks later, Brady and The Patriots claimed the Super Bowl triumph.

The Philadelphia Eagles were beaten 24-21 TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER – SHOWMAN

As for Mayweather, he dropped Bruseles twice in the next round. Floyd finished the job at the end of the eighth session.

Looking back now, it was yet another small indication of the kind of star power and showmanship Floyd Mayweather brought to the table.

Two years later, Mayweather defeated Oscar De La Hoya to become the sport’s king of Pay Per View. The rest is in the history books.

Furthermore, fast forward over a decade, and Mayweather remains relevant. He’s linked to fighting YouTubers at the age of 43.

That star never seems to fade.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.