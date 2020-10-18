LIVE: Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez – Results

World Boxing News provides results and reports from the undisputed lightweight title fight card between Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez.

Follow all the action as it happens below.

In the opener, welterweight Jahi Tucker moved to 2-0 with a unanimous victory over Charles Garner. Tucker won 40-36 on all three cards.

LOMACHENKO vs. LOPEZ

Remaining bouts:

The Bubble, MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez

(WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF lightweight titles)

Alex Saucedo vs. Arnold Barboza Jr

(super lightweight)

Josue Vargas vs. Kendo Castaneda

(super lightweight)

Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. John Vincent Moralde

(featherweight)

Edgar Berlanga vs. Lanell Bellows

(super middleweight)

Quinton Randall vs. Jan Carlos Rivera

(welterweight)

PREDICTION

In my mind, Loma keeps getting better and finding new levels. Teofimo will have his time and may trouble Lomachenko in this fight.

But at present, he’s just taking this fight a couple of years too early. If they fought in 2022 or 2023, I’d possibly give him more of a chance. Lomachenko is just a generational legend of the sport.

I can’t see anything more than a points win after twelve entertaining rounds. Hopefully, there won’t be a robbery on the cards.

TV INFO

Viewers in the United States can watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez on ESPN. Other viewers, including the UK, can watch on FITE TV. Click here for details.

Loma will aim to add another notch to his legendary status this Saturday night as the Ukrainian superstar battles up and comer Teofimo Lopez.

Lomachenko puts his clutch of belts on the line against Lopez, who is stepping up in class and daring to be great after just 15 professional victories.

ODDS

Bookmakers odds of 1/4 and 3/1 don’t tell the full story for looks on paper to be a classic boxer vs. puncher affair.

