Teofimo Lopez unplugs ‘The Matrix’, beats ‘Loma’ to become undisputed

Mikey Williams

Teofimo Lopez is the new undisputed lightweight champion after a superb display in the first half of the fight nullified Vasyl Lomachenko.

Following a fourteen-month layoff, Lomachenko struggled to get going and pretty much hardly landed a blow on Lopez through six or seven rounds.

The Ukrainian came to life in round eight, but by then, it was much too late. Lopez fought fire with fire towards the end to secure the victory.

At 23 years old, Lopez looks to be the sport’s future and may choose to move up in weight before too long.

Scores of 119-109 and 117-111 were maybe a little flattering. Although 116-112 was exactly what WBN scored the contest.

A SUPERSTAR IS BORN!!! There is only ONE true king in the Lightweight division.@TeofimoLopez is here to stay. #LomaLopez pic.twitter.com/o77eePV0zA — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 18, 2020

As for Lomachenko, a move back down to 130 pounds has to be the order of the day. Campaigning at 135 seems a step too far against the likes of Lopez.

Top Rank must begin putting together one final super-fight for Lomachenko against Naoya Inoue at the back end of 2021.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ

Teofimo Lopez has set his sights on winning belts at 135, 140, 147, and 154 but should enjoy his stint as a four-belt ruler first.

UNDERCARD RESULTS

Edgar Berlanga once again blitzed his opponent as the super-middleweight phenom continued his fearsome run of knockouts.

Berlanga made it fifteen straight first-round stoppages as he took apart Lanell Bellows.

Never halted early in his career, Bellows was shaken almost immediately before Berlanga pounced to get the job done in under 80 seconds.

In the chief support bout, Arnold Barbosa Jr. saw off the challenge of Alex Saucedo with a unanimous verdict.

Almost one thousand punches were landed between the pair as Barbosa took the triumph on the cards.

Barbosa had to pick himself off the canvas to get the right result in the end.







After ten rounds, Josue Vargas defeated Kendo Castaneda in a one-sided super lightweight contest.

Dropping Castaneda in the second, Vargas cruised to victory with scores of 100-89, 99-90, and 98-91.

Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas proved his credentials at featherweight with a damaging stoppage over the usually durable John Vincent Moralde.

Vivas began quick and took away Moralde’s equilibrium with a stunning shot. Still dazed, Moralde was allowed to continue but dropped again.

This time it was a sickening body shot, and the referee waved it off as Moralde was falling to the ground. The official time was 76 seconds.

Vivas takes his C.V. to 20-1. In this kind of form, the sky is the limit.

In the opener, welterweight Jahi Tucker moved to 2-0 with a unanimous victory over Charles Garner. Tucker won 40-36 on all three cards.

Immediately following Tucker, Quinton Randall won a six-round decision over Jan Carlos Rivera, also at welterweight. Randall is now 7-0.