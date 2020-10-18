New Pound for Pound Rankings released following Teofimo Lopez victory

Mikey Williams

Teofimo Lopez has smashed his way into the World Boxing News Pound for Pound Rankings following his victory over Vasyl Lomachenko.

‘The Takeover’ capitalized on seven rounds of nothing from the Ukrainian master to see out a 116-112 triumph on the WBN scorecard.

Lomachenko struggled to get going after a fourteen-month layoff and didn’t win any sessions until the eighth round. Once ‘The Matrix’ did come to life, the contest was a much better and closer affair.

But it was too little too late for Lomachenko. The 32-year-old dropped a second career loss in the paid ranks.

Before the Lopez shock, Lomachenko was number two in the ratings. He now drops to seven. As for Lopez, the Brooklyn puncher is perched just behind two-time lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

POUND FOR POUND

Fury moves up one place due to history-making triumph over Deontay Wilder back in February. Lopez has done remarkably considered he wasn’t even rated on the Top 50 list before the fight.

His best win over an unranked Richard Commey just wasn’t seen as enough to take one of the places. This one certainly was.

Not only is Lopez the youngest fighter ever to win four versions of a world title at one weight division, but the 23-year-old will also be a major name to feature on the forthcoming shortlist for WBN Fighter of the Year 20202.

‘The Gypsy King’ will certainly be there too.

Take a look at the new ratings below.

WBN P4P Rankings – Oct 2020:

1 Canelo Alvarez LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

2 Tyson Fury HEAVYWEIGHT

3 Teofimo Lopez LIGHTWEIGHT

4 Naoya Inoue BANTAMWEIGHT

5 Errol Spence WELTERWEIGHT

6 Manny Pacquiao WELTERWEIGHT

7 Vasyl Lomachenko LIGHTWEIGHT

8 Gennady Golovkin MIDDLEWEIGHT

9 Terence Crawford WELTERWEIGHT

10 Oleksandr Usyk HEAVYWEIGHT

11 Juan Estrada SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

12 Leo Santa Cruz SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

13 Mikey Garcia SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

14 Kosei Tanaka FLYWEIGHT

15 Anthony Joshua HEAVYWEIGHT

16 Kazuto Ioka SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

17 Donnie Nietes SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

18 Wanheng Menayothin MINIMUMWEIGHT

19 Jose Ramirez SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

20 Shawn Porter WELTERWEIGHT

View the full WBN Pound for Pound Rankings HERE.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.