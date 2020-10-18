New Pound for Pound Rankings released following Teofimo Lopez victory

Teofimo Lopez has smashed his way into the World Boxing News Pound for Pound Rankings following his victory over Vasyl Lomachenko.
‘The Takeover’ capitalized on seven rounds of nothing from the Ukrainian master to see out a 116-112 triumph on the WBN scorecard.
Lomachenko struggled to get going after a fourteen-month layoff and didn’t win any sessions until the eighth round. Once ‘The Matrix’ did come to life, the contest was a much better and closer affair.
But it was too little too late for Lomachenko. The 32-year-old dropped a second career loss in the paid ranks.
Before the Lopez shock, Lomachenko was number two in the ratings. He now drops to seven. As for Lopez, the Brooklyn puncher is perched just behind two-time lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.
Fury moves up one place due to history-making triumph over Deontay Wilder back in February. Lopez has done remarkably considered he wasn’t even rated on the Top 50 list before the fight.
His best win over an unranked Richard Commey just wasn’t seen as enough to take one of the places. This one certainly was.
Not only is Lopez the youngest fighter ever to win four versions of a world title at one weight division, but the 23-year-old will also be a major name to feature on the forthcoming shortlist for WBN Fighter of the Year 20202.
‘The Gypsy King’ will certainly be there too.
Take a look at the new ratings below.
1 Canelo Alvarez LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
2 Tyson Fury HEAVYWEIGHT
3 Teofimo Lopez LIGHTWEIGHT
4 Naoya Inoue BANTAMWEIGHT
5 Errol Spence WELTERWEIGHT
6 Manny Pacquiao WELTERWEIGHT
7 Vasyl Lomachenko LIGHTWEIGHT
8 Gennady Golovkin MIDDLEWEIGHT
9 Terence Crawford WELTERWEIGHT
10 Oleksandr Usyk HEAVYWEIGHT
11 Juan Estrada SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
12 Leo Santa Cruz SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT
13 Mikey Garcia SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT
14 Kosei Tanaka FLYWEIGHT
15 Anthony Joshua HEAVYWEIGHT
16 Kazuto Ioka SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
17 Donnie Nietes SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
18 Wanheng Menayothin MINIMUMWEIGHT
19 Jose Ramirez SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT
20 Shawn Porter WELTERWEIGHT
View the full WBN Pound for Pound Rankings HERE.