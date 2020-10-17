Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez: TV info, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Mikey Williams

Vasyl Lomachenko will aim to add another notch to his legendary status this Saturday night as the Ukrainian superstar battles up and comer Teofimo Lopez.

Lomachenko puts his clutch of belts on the line against Lopez, who is stepping up in class and daring to be great after just 15 professional victories.

ODDS

Bookmakers odds of 1/4 and 3/1 don’t tell the full story for looks on paper to be a classic boxer vs. puncher affair.

Although he also only has 15 pro fights to his name, Lomachenko is a whole different ball game and has vast experience in the ring.

Honing his craft under his meticulous father, Lomachenko is a daunting test for Lopez. He remains in his prime at 32.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ

Lopez and his team are highly confident of pulling off what would be a massive upset at the weigh-in.

“This will be Teofimo’s coming out party. It will be the culmination of all the hard work he and his father have put in over eighteen years.

“It has been an honor for the entire Split-T family and me to have worked with him these last few years, and look forward to him being the youngest undisputed World Champion of the four-belt era,” said David McWater of Split-T Management.

Lopez added: “Hard work pays off. Eighteen years in, and it’s just the beginning. You haven’t seen anything yet.

“The Takeover is not just a phrase we throw out there. This is the part where I’m leading the new generation. Winning this is a stamp and a mark to put on for the new era.

“Get your popcorn ready and enjoy the show. It’s ‘The Takeover.’

“A true champion can adapt to everything. It goes for both of us. He fought in arenas sold out. I fought in sold out arenas.

“My job and my thing are having all of these belts wrapped around me.”

VASYL LOMACHENKO

‘Hi-Tech’ is ready to prove his body still has the reflexes of old despite a year out.

“Who says that 32, 33 is an old age for a boxer?” asks Lomachenko. “These are limits that others set for you. I don’t see it this way.”

WEIGHTS

(ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+, Approximately 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT)

• Vasiliy Lomachenko 135 lbs vs. Teofimo Lopez 135 lbs

(Undisputed Lightweight World Title — 12 Rounds)

Judges: Steve Weisfeld, Julie Lederman, and Tim Cheatham

Referee: Russell Mora

• Alex Saucedo 140 lbs vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. 140 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 10 Rounds)

• Edgar Berlanga 169 lbs vs. Lanell Bellows 169 lbs

(Super Middleweight — 8 Rounds)

(ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)

• Josue Vargas 142 lbs vs. Kendo Castaneda 142 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 10 Rounds)

• John Vincent Moralde 127 lbs vs. Jose Enrique Vivas 128 lbs

(Featherweight — 8 Rounds)

• Quinton Randall 147 lbs vs. Jan Carlos Rivera 146 lbs

(Welterweight — 6 Rounds)

• Jahi Tucker 145 lbs vs. Charles Garner 142 lbs

(Welterweight — 4 Rounds)







PREDICTION

In my mind, Lomchenko keeps getting better and finding new levels. Teofimo will have his time and may trouble Lomachenko in this fight. But at present, he’s just taking this fight a couple of years too early.

If they fought in 2022 or 2023, I’d possibly give him more of a chance. Lomachenko is just a generational legend of the sport. I can’t see anything more than a points win after twelve entertaining rounds.

Hopefully, there won’t be a robbery on the cards.

TV INFO

Viewers in the United States can watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez on ESPN. Other viewers, including the UK, can watch on FITE TV. Click here for details.

