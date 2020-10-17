Teenage Phenom Xander Zayas scores first-round KO in Kissimmee, Florida

Damon Gonzalez/All-Star Boxing

18-Year-Old Welterweight Phenom Xander Zayas, (6-0, 5 KOs) of Davie, FL and Pro Debuting Junior Welterweight Aaron Aponte (1-0, 1 KO) of Hialeah Gardens, FL each scored stunning first round knockouts on Friday night, October 16 at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, FL competing in featured bouts at the All-Star Boxing event telecast on Boxeo Telemundo.

The heralded Zayas stopped Anthony Curtiss (2-6) in the opening stanza (0:55) following a barrage of well-placed power shots to the head and body. The 19-year-old Aponte stopped Jonathan Conde (2-5) in similar fashion in the first round (0:58) quickly displaying his full arsenal in the scheduled four rounder.

Xayas and Aponte are both promoted by Top Rank and Managed by Fight Game Advisors’ Peter Kahn.

Said manager Peter Kahn, “We’re thrilled with these results. Xander continues to prove why he is the sport’s most marketable prospect and Aaron turned professional in grand style. Boxing fans should expect much more excitement from both.”