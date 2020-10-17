Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz – All Access Preview

SHOWTIME Sports has released its first look at ALL ACCESS: DAVIS VS. SANTA CRUZ as the Emmy Award-winning series premieres tonight, October 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME® in advance of the highly anticipated Halloween thriller showdown between Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz headlining a SHOWTIME PPV® event Saturday, October 31 live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

In what is being billed as a 50-50 matchup between explosive, all-action world champions with a combined record of 60-1-1, both Davis and Santa Cruz’s past experiences have defined them and made them the perfect opponents for each other.

“I’ve been a champion already, the next step is becoming that pay-per-view star,” says Davis. “I’m bringing everything I’ve been through into the ring.”

“I’m going to be a five-division world champion,” Santa Cruz says emphatically. “And I’m going to give Tank his first loss.”

Episode two of ALL ACCESS: DAVIS VS. SANTA CRUZ will premiere Friday, October 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.